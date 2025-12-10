IndiGo crisis: DGCA orders inspections at 11 airports to ensure smooth operations after flight cancellations IndiGo flight cancellations: The on-site inspection decision follows a surge in complaints over delays, cancellations and operational lapses that have disrupted travel plans for thousands of passengers across the country.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday ordered immediate on-site inspections at 11 airports across the country after widespread passenger inconvenience caused by large scale cancellations of IndiGo flights over the past few days. The aviation regulator has instructed its officers to visit the identified airports within two to three days and to submit a detailed report within 24 hours of completing their inspection.

The airports chosen for inspection are Nagpur, Jaipur, Bhopal, Surat, Tirupati, Vijayawada, Shirdi, Cochin, Lucknow, Amritsar and Dehradun. The move comes amid mounting complaints of delays, cancellations and mismanagement that have affected thousands of passengers nationwide.

IndiGo flight cancellations continue

The order comes on a day when flight disruptions continued from IndiGo's end despite assurances. On Wednesday, IndiGo cancelled over 60 flights from Bengaluru despite its CEO claiming operations stable. The airline has cancelled 61 flights on Wednesday, including 35 arrivals and 26 departures from the Kempegowda International Airport.

Safety preparedness and operational readiness

The inspections will focus on assessing safety preparedness and the level of operational readiness at each airport. Officers have been asked to evaluate the quality of passenger facilitation and the airline’s responsiveness during the ongoing disruptions. The directive emphasises a thorough examination of the status of flight delays and cancellations and the resulting congestion in terminal areas.

Queue management and manpower deployment

Officials have been tasked with reviewing queue management at check-in counters, security checkpoints and boarding gates. The adequacy of manpower deployed by both IndiGo and the respective airports will be a key area of assessment. Officers will also check whether airline help desks are manned round the clock and whether essential amenities such as drinking water are readily available to passengers.

Support for vulnerable passengers

The DGCA has called for a close review of the assistance being provided to senior citizens, children, pregnant women and passengers with reduced mobility. The quality and timeliness of airline communication regarding delays and cancellations through SMS, WhatsApp and email will also be examined.

The inspections will include an evaluation of terminal hygiene, the cleanliness of toilets, the adequacy of seating in holding areas and the presence of senior airline management on site. The deployment of housekeeping staff and their ability to manage increased footfall during disruptions will be checked in detail.

Baggage handling and passenger feedback

Officials will review the status of pending baggage deliveries and any backlog. They have also been directed to interact directly with passengers to gather feedback on the support and assistance provided to them during the disruption.

Help desks and control rooms

The DGCA has instructed its officers to verify whether dedicated IndiGo help desks are functioning effectively and whether both the airline and the airport operator have activated operational control rooms. The effectiveness of grievance redressal mechanisms will be another area of scrutiny.

The order further directs inspection teams to coordinate closely with airport directors, airline station heads, the Central Industrial Security Force and airport operators to ensure a complete and accurate assessment of the situation.

