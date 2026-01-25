Tamil Nadu weather updates: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in nine districts as Bay of Bengal system intensifies Tamil Nadu weather updates: In Chennai and suburbs, expect moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning all day as per IMD prediction. Widespread flooding isn't forecast, but intermittent showers could disrupt peak-hour traffic.

Chennai:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Chennai has issued warnings for heavy to very heavy rainfall across nine Tamil Nadu districts on Sunday, driven by an easterly wave over the southwest Bay of Bengal. Unstable weather is set to persist for two days, prompting cautions for residents amid risks of flooding and disruptions.

Districts on high alert

Heavy downpours are forecast during the day in-

Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Salem, and Namakkal (heavy to very heavy).

Cuddalore, Thanjavur, and Ramanathapuram (intense spells).

Thunderstorms and lightning may strike isolated spots, heightening chances of localized flooding, waterlogging, and traffic snarls.

Chennai and suburbs outlook

Moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is expected in Chennai and nearby areas throughout the day. While major flooding isn't likely, showers could snag peak-hour commutes.

Extended forecast and temperature shifts

Moderate rainfall continues into Monday, easing slightly in interiors. No fog is anticipated statewide, but cloud breaks may lift minimum temperatures by up to 3°C above normal, ushering warmer nights despite the rains.

Safety advisories issued

Residents and Farmers: Stay vigilant, follow local alerts, and prepare for vulnerabilities.

Fishermen: Monitor bulletins as Bay of Bengal seas remain rough.

IMD urges the public to track updates as conditions evolve.

Waterbird census kicks off in Thoothukudi

Joint effort and survey scope

On January 24, the annual census of aquatic birds has begun in Thoothukudi district, aiming to gauge population sizes, species diversity, and habitat health across key wetlands.

ATREE (Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment) partners with Muthunagar Nature Trust for this three-day drive. Teams are surveying major water bodies, estuaries, salt pans, and wetlands, tracking migratory and resident species, behaviors, feeding grounds, and environmental impacts.

Insights from the field

Thomas Mathipalan of Pearl City Nature Foundation noted, "Today marks the 16th aquatic birds survey at Perungulam Tank. We're covering nearly all tanks in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts-with plenty of birds spotted at Perungulam alone.