IndiGo faces new storm: Competition Commission eyes probe after thousands of flights cancelled

New Delhi:

A new crisis appears to be unfolding for IndiGo, the country’s biggest airline, as the Competition Commission of India (CCI) is now considering launching an antitrust investigation into the carrier. This comes soon after the airline cancelled more than 5,000 flights in December, leaving thousands of passengers stranded at airports across the country.

According to sources, the probe aims to determine whether IndiGo misused its market dominance, disrupted services unfairly, or imposed unreasonable conditions on passengers.

CCI monitoring the issue

Sources said that the CCI is closely monitoring the situation and will soon decide whether the matter falls under its jurisdiction and requires a formal investigation. At the same time, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is conducting a broader inquiry into IndiGo’s operational crisis. IndiGo, which controls nearly 65% of India’s domestic aviation market, faced a major crew shortage in early December after failing to properly implement new pilot rest regulations. This shortage led to the mass cancellation of flights.

The airline needed 2,422 captains to run its operations smoothly but had only 2,357, leading to widespread disruptions. As a result, over 5,000 flights were cancelled in just the first two weeks of December, one of the largest operational breakdowns in recent years. DGCA issued a notice to IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers and COO Isidre Porqueras, asking them to respond within 24 hours.

However, IndiGo requested 15 days to reply, stating that its network is large and complex, and compiling detailed information would take time. DGCA guidelines allow airlines to ask for an extension.

What does the law say?

Under Section 4 of the Competition Act, a dominant company cannot create unfair or discriminatory conditions, restrict the supply of goods or services and impose unreasonable terms on customers. If CCI finds initial evidence of such violations, it can order a full-scale investigation. In 2015 and 2016, CCI dismissed two complaints one involving allegations of unfair terms for passengers and another filed by Air India regarding recruitment practices. As DGCA and CCI examine different aspects of the crisis, IndiGo now faces increasing pressure to justify its operational failures and reassure passengers.

Will sack IndiGo CEO: Civil aviation minister Naidu

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu told Times Now that the government would take strict and appropriate action against airlines if necessary, including the possible removal of the CEO.

He expressed concern over the airline’s operations, suggesting that the situation may have been intentional and questioning why it occurred at this particular time.

“The way they have been operating and controlling their services, this shouldn’t have happened. We are thoroughly investigating how it led to this situation, and strict enforcement action will follow. If required, I will charge them with all applicable penalties,” he said.

The minister also revealed the personal toll the crisis has taken, stating that he has not slept properly for the past seven days, spending long hours in the office focused on passenger safety and continuous review meetings.