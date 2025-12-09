IndiGo back in the skies: Airline fully restores network, apologises, refunds flow after days of chaos IndiGo has confirmed full stabilisation of its flight operations after days of disruptions, with over 1,800 flights now operating daily. The airline has processed full refunds for lakhs of passengers and delivered most stranded baggage.

New Delhi:

IndiGo on Tuesday confirmed that after days of sustained improvement, its flight operations have been fully reinstated across the network. In a statement, the airline said all flights listed on its website are now scheduled to operate under an adjusted but stabilised network. On-time performance has also returned to normal levels, signalling a recovery after the recent operational disruption. The airline said it is operating more than 1,800 flights on Tuesday, connecting all 138 stations in its network and plans to operate nearly 1,900 flights on Wednesday. IndiGo added that its operations have been optimised to ensure smoother functioning across airports.

Refunds processed, baggage delivery near completion

IndiGo stated that nearly all baggage that had been stuck at various airports has already been delivered to customers, with teams working to return the remaining bags at the earliest. The airline has also automated the refund process for cancelled flights, allowing customers to receive full refunds on a "No Questions Asked" basis through its website. In a video message, IndiGo CEO Peter Elbers said that lakhs of customers affected by cancellations and delays have already received their full refunds, and the process continues daily. However, the airline did not spell out details regarding compensation for last-minute cancellations or long delays.

CEO apologises, confirms full stabilisation

"IndiGo is back on its feet, and our operations are stable. We've let you down when a major operational disruption happened, and we're sorry for that," Elbers said in the video message on Tuesday. "Earlier, we had indicated to normalise between December 10-15. I can confirm now that today, as of December 9, our operations are fully stabilised, which means flights reflecting on our website are scheduled to operate with an adjusted network," he added.

Acknowledging the hardship faced by passengers, Elbers said, "Thousands of you could not travel, and we are profusely apologetic about that". He explained that the airline’s first priority was to ensure all stranded or delayed passengers reached their destinations safely, followed by processing refunds.

Gradual recovery on 'war footing'

Elbers said the restoration of IndiGo’s network was carried out on a war footing. "On December 5, we could only fly 700 flights. Thereafter, gradually yet steadily improving to 1,500 on December 6, 1,650 on December 7, 1,800 on Monday and Tuesday, more than 1,800," the CEO said. While refunds have been processed for lakhs of passengers, IndiGo did not disclose the total amount paid so far. The airline reiterated that it continues to address customer needs as operations return to normal.

