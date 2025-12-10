Stocks to be in focus today: IndiGo, Tata Power, Swiggy among shares on investors' radar on December 10 Stocks to watch today: According to experts, persistent foreign fund outflows and weak global cues are among the factors behind the fall.

After closing lower for the second straight day on Tuesday, benchmark indices are expected to have a soft start on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, as GIFT Nifty opened approximately 50 points lower near 25,910. According to experts, persistent foreign fund outflows and weak global cues are among the factors behind the fall. Meanwhile, the US Federal Reserve has started its two-day policy meeting, where the central bank's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will decide on key benchmark interest rates for the world's largest economy. Amid this, here are some of the stocks that will be in focus today.

Stocks to watch on December 10

Swiggy

On-demand convenience firm Swiggy has launched a Rs 10,000-crore (USD 1.11 billion) qualified institutional placement (QIP). The company has launched just over a year after its stock-market debut. According to the reports, the floor price of Rs 390.51 per share has been approved by the committee. The company is raising this fund for expansion.

Tata Power

Shares of Tata Power will be in focus today as the company announced the commissioning of the 400 kV Koteshwar–Rishikesh transmission line. This will strengthen North India’s Grid with 1,000 MW of clean hydropower. Constructed across some of the most challenging Himalayan terrain in New Tehri and Dehradun districts, the transmission line climbs to altitudes exceeding 1,816 meters above sea level.

Indigo

Shares of Indigo, or Interglobe Aviation Ltd, will be in focus amid ongoing chaos, as the Civil Aviation Minister has asked for a 10 per cent cut in planned IndiGo flights to help restore order at India's biggest airline. The airline has cancelled 905 IndiGo flights between December 1 and December 8 at Mumbai airport, because of which a total of 40,789 passengers were affected. Another 2,66,567 travellers faced inordinate delays in the wake of massive disruptions in the airline's operations.

Pine Labs

Pine Labs’ subsidiary Setu introduced India’s first “agentic” bill-payment service on AI platforms ChatGPT and Claude allowing automated bill retrieval, anomaly detection, and payments within user-defined limits to minimise missed deadlines and human errors.

Zydus Lifesciences

Zydus Lifesciences shares are to be in focus as its UAE-based unit has inked a licensing pact with Formycon AG for the supply of a cancer treatment biosimilar in the US and Canada.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)