Shashi Tharoor meets Rahul Gandhi, Kharge in Parliament amid speculation of internal rift

New Delhi:

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor met LoP of Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament at his office. The meeting has been underway for the last half an hour. Notably, Shashi Tharoor’s relationship with the Congress is not good after comments seen as praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Last week, Tharoor said he has some "issues" with the party which he would take up with the leadership, but asserted that he has never violated the organisation's stated positions in Parliament.

Tharoor says any differences should be discussed within organisation

Any internal differences should be discussed within the organisation and not through the media, he said.

His remarks come amid reports that Tharoor is upset over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi not adequately acknowledging his presence at a recent event in Kochi and over alleged repeated attempts by state party leaders to sideline him.



"All I can say is that there are issues which I need to take up with my own party leadership and not in a public forum…I will be going to Delhi for Parliament and I will get an opportunity, I believe, to make my concerns very clear to the party leadership and get their viewpoint… have a proper conversation."

I am in Congress for the past 17 years: Tharoor

"I am in Congress for the past 17 years. Let's not go too far…as far as I am concerned, whatever has gone wrong, needs to be addressed and it will be addressed in an appropriate forum," he told PTI Videos.



Speaking to reporters, the Thiruvananthapuram MP said he had informed the Congress leadership about his inability to attend a party meeting. He said that some reports about him might be true, while others could be false. Tharoor explained that he wanted to attend a literature festival and that continuous travel was difficult.