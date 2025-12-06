The IndiGo crisis continued on Saturday, with the airline cancelling multiple domestic flights despite the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) withdrawing its weekly rest rule. IndiGo, which is India's largest airline, has repeatedly apologised to its commuters, assuring them of refunds and affirming that the situation will normalise soon. But the passengers' plight has continued, forcing the DGCA, the aviation industry regulator, to intervene and order a high-level probe. Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu has said that the government will surely take action, asserting that the government's priority is to restore normalcy and extend full support to passengers.