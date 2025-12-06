Advertisement
IndiGo Flight Cancellation LIVE Updates: The passengers' plight has continued, forcing the DGCA, the aviation industry regulator, to intervene and order a high-level probe.

Passengers queue up at an IndiGo counter at Mumbai airport.
Edited By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The IndiGo crisis continued on Saturday, with the airline cancelling multiple domestic flights despite the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) withdrawing its weekly rest rule. IndiGo, which is India's largest airline, has repeatedly apologised to its commuters, assuring them of refunds and affirming that the situation will normalise soon. But the passengers' plight has continued, forcing the DGCA, the aviation industry regulator, to intervene and order a high-level probe. Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu has said that the government will surely take action, asserting that the government's priority is to restore normalcy and extend full support to passengers.

 

Live updates :IndiGo Flight Cancellation

  • 11:10 AM (IST)Dec 06, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Over 400 flights canceled so far

    So far, the IndiGo - the country's largest airline - has canceled more than 400 flights across India on Saturday. 

  • 11:08 AM (IST)Dec 06, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    NCP-SP MP wants discussion over IndiGo crisis in Parliament

    NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule said on Saturday that a debate should be held in the Parliament over the IndiGo crisis. 

    "We condemn what happened to IndiGo. Govt of India should issue an official statement in the Parliament and there should be an inquiry... You can see the condition that has been there for the past two days," she said.

  • 11:02 AM (IST)Dec 06, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    69 flights canceled in Hyderabad

    At the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad, the airline has canceled 69 flights (Arrivals - 26, Departures - 43)

  • 11:02 AM (IST)Dec 06, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    109 flights canceled in Mumbai

    IndiGo has canceled around 109 flights (Arrivals: 51, Departures: 58) at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai.

     

  • 11:02 AM (IST)Dec 06, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    106 flights canceled in Delhi

    At the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi, IndiGo has cancelled a total of 106 flights - 54 departures and 52 arrivals. 

     

  • 11:02 AM (IST)Dec 06, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Passengers' plight continues

    The passengers have continued to suffer on Saturday, with IndiGo continuing to cancel its flights across the country. 

     

