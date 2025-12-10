Amit Shah lists 'three vote chori' cases in Parliament; targets Nehru, Indira and Sonia Gandhi | Top quotes Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused the Congress of creating disruptions in Parliament and alleged that the party was behind three major instances of "vote chori" in independent India. Shah also blamed the Opposition for creating a ruckus in Parliament during the debate on electoral reforms.

New Delhi:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday slammed Congress for creatng a ruckus in the Parliament during the ongoing debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Speaking during the debate in the Lok Sabha, Shah said the Opposition has been raising the issue for several months and added that he wanted to explain when and how vote theft actually took place in the country.

Amit Shah told the House that vote theft rests on three clear foundations. First, when a person who does not meet eligibility criteria is registered as a voter, it amounts to vote theft. Second, winning an election through improper or unfair means also qualifies as vote theft. Third, acquiring a position of power that goes against the mandate of votes cast is another form of vote theft. Shah said all three situations fall squarely under the definition of vote theft.

Three times 'vote chori' attack on Congress

The Home Minister outlined what he termed as three major instances of "vote chori" in independent India, directly targeting senior leaders of the Congress. Shah claimed that the first instance of vote theft in India occurred during the selection of the country's first Prime Minister. He said that at the time, the Prime Minister was to be chosen through votes by Congress presidents of the provinces that existed then. "Out of those votes, 28 were in favour of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, while only two votes went to Jawaharlal Nehru. Despite this, Jawaharlal Nehru was made the Prime Minister," Shah claimed following which Congress MPs created a ruckus in the House.

The Home Minister then alleged that the second instance was during the tenure of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He said vote theft occurred when Indira Gandhi granted herself legal immunity after a court had set aside her election.

Referring to the third case, Shah said the matter has now reached the civil courts. He questioned the circumstances under which Sonia Gandhi became a voter before acquiring Indian citizenship, terming it another example of vote theft.