Pixel 9 Pro, XL users report display faults: Google announces free repair programme Google has launched a special repair programme for the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL to address widespread display issues, including vertical lines and screen flickering. Affected users are eligible for a free display replacement for up to three years.

New Delhi:

Google has officially confirmed the recently flagged display-related defects in a small batch of Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL units. And to compensate, the company is set to release a dedicated repair programme for those impacted. As per the confirmations on its support pages, several users have complained about consistent vertical lines across the screen, creating discomfort while using the device. And in some scenarios, even the display is flickering in the Pixel 9 Pro model, making it tough to use. These hardware issues compelled the tech giant to provide free display repairs for eligible devices.

Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL: Free display repair programme and eligibility

As per Google, the repair programme covers Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL units that exhibit the identified display issues. Pixel owners whose display shows a vertical line running from top to bottom or having a flickering of the display issue are eligible for free display replacement. The programme covers a period of three years from the phone's original retail purchase date, extended over and above the standard warranty.

Repairs as part of this programme commenced on December 8, 2025, and are available through Google walk-in service centres, its authorised partners, or online repair channels. A repaired device will carry a warranty of 90 days on the replaced display.

Google, however, clarified that units with cracked screens, damaged cover glass, or signs of liquid exposure may be considered ineligible. In circumstances where a device fails to pass Google's programme eligibility checks, users can still have it repaired, but at standard repair charges.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Users to get 3-years of extended warranty

Along with the Pixel 9 Pro series, the tech giant has also come up with an extended warranty programme only for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Under this warranty, the foldable Pixel unit will further get 3 years of cover from its actual date of purchase. Google has not yet specified the kind of defects which are covered in this upgraded warranty plan but mentioned that over time, functional issues can develop in some units.

Like the terms for Pixel 9 Pro repairs, foldable devices with liquid or physical damage are excluded from this cover. Qualified units may avail free-of-cost device replacements through Google Stores, authorised centres, or online channels, depending on the region.

Alongside these programmes, Google tries to reassure Pixel users by offering long-term support well in advance and proactively focusing on hardware problems.