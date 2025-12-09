OnePlus Pad Go 2 set to debut in India on December 17: Full specs, sale details revealed OnePlus Pad Go 2 will be unleashed on December 17 and will go on sale on December 18. The tab will feature a 12.1-inch high-brightness display, MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra chip, large 10,050mAh battery, and stylus support. The tablet aims to offer a premium entertainment and productivity.

New Delhi:

OnePlus is set to unleash two premium devices in the Indian market on December 17 (2025)—the OnePlus Pad Go 2 tablet and the OnePlus 15R smartphone. But just ahead of the official launch, the company has confirmed several key specifications of the Pad Go 2, enabling fans to get a clear idea of what to expect from the device. The company has even teased the unboxing experience to raise excitement for its next-generation budget-friendly tablet.

Large display and enhanced visual experience

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 will come with a 12.1-inch display with a peculiar 7:5 aspect ratio, aiming to provide more vertical viewing space. The screen has a peak brightness of 900 nits, making it viable for indoor and outdoor use.

The tab covers 98 per cent DCI-P3 coverage and will feature Dolby Vision capabilities for richer display, delivering vivid colours, contrasts, and an elevated multimedia experience for viewing and hearing as well.

Furthermore, it comes with TUV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Care 4.0 certification, which claims to deliver less strain when reading or streaming continuously.

Processor: Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra

The Pad Go 2 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra chipset, which claims to deliver smooth performance for everyday use – like multitasking, streaming, gaming and other productivity tasks.

OnePlus is also integrating its Open Canvas software to provide multitasking with floating windows, and more intuitive ways of app management make workflows much more productive.

Battery: Massive and fast charging support

The tablet is backed by a 10,050mAh battery, which is expected to deliver around 15 hours of video playback, 53 hours of music, or as long as 60 days of standby time, which is perfect for extended travel and day-long usage.

Fast charging

The tablet will come with 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging and even offer reverse wired charging, which can power up the tablet on the go.

Stylus Support and more

Counting on the recent announcement of the OnePlus Stylo accessory, the upcoming tablet will support stylus input, which will make it suitable for digital creators, students and professionals.

The stylus will be easing out the usability for the users – it will help the customers to enjoy taking notes, creating sketches or simply editing videos; the stylus support adds versatility to the device.

Sales timeline and availability

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 will go on sale from December 18 onwards and will be a mid-range tablet.