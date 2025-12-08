Realme Narzo 90 series 5G India launch confirmed: Amazon teases two new models Realme is gearing up to launch the Narzo 90 Series 5G in India, with Amazon confirming two new models – likely the Narzo 90 Pro 5G and Narzo 90x 5G. A new microsite teases upgraded performance, fast charging, powerful cameras, and brighter displays.

New Delhi:

Realme Narzo next generation is just on the way – and after unleashing the Narzo 80 Series 5G earlier this year, the Chinese company is working towards launching the new Narzo 90 Series 5G in the Indian market. A new Amazon teaser has confirmed that there will be two variants in this lineup, which will come with different designs and upgraded capabilities.

Amazon microsite confirms India launch date

Amazon has set up a dedicated microsite for the Realme Narzo 90 Series 5G, confirming that both the upcoming smartphones are going to be Amazon Specials, meaning they will be Amazon's first devices. The teaser further follows a comic theme and shows two handsets, each with different camera layouts. It further suggests that Realme is going to bring in two different models under the series.

(Image Source : REALME/X.COM)Realme Narzo 90 series 5G

About the smartphones

One of the smartphones from the series will sport a camera deco which will look similar to the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which was also seen in the predecessor Narzo 80 Pro 5G – so the upcoming device might be called the Narzo 90 Pro 5G.

It features a rectangular camera module with vertically aligned lenses that looks similar to the Narzo 80x 5G. This means that the new variant might be dubbed the Realme Narzo 90x 5G.

Design and style in line with Realme's latest trend

Both models have flat frames and rounded corners, continuing Realme's recent design direction. Refreshed rear camera styles aim to give the new series a premium appeal while signalling differentiation between the Pro and X variants.

About the teaser on social media: What does it state?

Although the company has not declared anything specific (at the time of writing), as per the teaser on social media (X.com, formerly known as Twitter), the company has highlighted 4 major aspects:

Supercharged and Power maxed for battery and fast charging

Snap Sharp for better camera performance with improved sensors for a better-than-before photography experience.

Glow Maxed for brightness display, with better outdoor visibility.

So far, these are the details, and further details will be revealed by December 9.