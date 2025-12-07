WhatsApp hacked? Key warning signs and quick fixes you must know If your WhatsApp behaves unusually—messages you do not send, unknown devices logged in, or new numbers added—your account may be hacked. This article explains the clear signs that your WhatsApp has been compromised and offers quick, effective fixes to secure your chats, privacy, and personal data.

New Delhi:

WhatsApp is one of the most widely used messaging apps in India. With features like WhatsApp Pay, personal chats and private documents being shared every day, even a small security breach can put you at huge risk, making you lose a fortune if you are not alert. If your instant messaging platform has been acting strange for a while, it is important to check whether someone else has gained access.

Here are the key signs for you to know if your WhatsApp account might be hacked and some simple steps to fix the issue immediately.

Signs your WhatsApp may be hacked

1. Your WhatsApp logs out automatically

If you see a message like “Your phone number is no longer registered”, or you are suddenly logged out without reason, someone may certainly have registered your number on another device.

Consider it as the biggest warning signs.

2. Messages you never sent show up in your chatbox

If your friends or family tell you that they received odd messages from your number that you did not send, this suggests your WhatsApp could be compromised.

3. Unknown devices in WhatsApp linked devices

Open WhatsApp, proceed to Settings and then check the linked devices.

If you see strange and unrecognisable logins from devices, browsers or locations you do not recognise, your account could be under someone else’s control.

4. Battery draining faster or phone heating up (unusual)

If someone is intercepting your WhatsApp with malware or spyware, your phone may:

Heat up unusually

Drain the battery quickly

Sudden slowing down

This can be suspicious for there being background activity.

5. Automatically added new contacts or groups

If mysterious contacts, broadcast lists or groups suddenly appear in WhatsApp, then it is for sure that someone may be using your account to scam others.

Quick fixes to secure your WhatsApp immediately

1. Enable two-step verification

This is the most important security step to upgrade your account’s security.

Go to WhatsApp Settings and tap on Account. There, proceed to ‘Two-step verification’ and tap on ‘Enable’

Add a 6-digit PIN to block unauthorised logins.

2. Log out of all devices frequently

Remember to log out of any alternate account whenever the machine is not in use.

All you have to do is go to Linked Devices and log out of all devices which are not in use.

Then reconnect only on your own phone.

3. Reinstall WhatsApp

If things look weird- in a bigger picture than you may delete your account instantly without being greedy for your chat backup and all. Remember, your security is more important than any content you may fall for.

Go to ‘Delete WhatsApp’, and then install it again (you will have to verify your number again).

This will help them to remove any unauthorised sessions.

4. Update your phone and WhatsApp

Outdated software lets your devices get hacked easily.

Always keep

WhatsApp updated

Updated Android/iOS

Security patches installed

5. Malware scanning of your phone use:

Google Play Protect (Android), iPhone's built-in security

The most trusted antivirus applications

Remove suspicious applications with unfamiliar names.

6. Never share WhatsApp OTP

The hackers normally deceive users via calls, SMS, or chat links.

Remember, WhatsApp OTP means full access.

Never share it with anyone.

If your WhatsApp gets hacked, well, don't panic. All these can be resolved within minutes by turning on two-step verification, logging out unknown devices, and securing your phone. Being vigilant and acting fast can save your personal chats, banking details, and identity from cybercriminals.