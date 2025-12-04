OPPO Enco Buds3 Pro+ launched with big battery and great ambient noise cancellation: Should you buy it? OPPO Enco Buds3 Pro+ bring a strong combination of 32dB ANC, clear calling performance, and a massive 43-hour battery backup. With features like Bluetooth 5.4, 47 ms low latency, dual connection, and a premium 12.4 mm driver, these earbuds aim to deliver a balanced audio experience for Indian users.

OPPO has expanded its line of TWS earbuds in India with the launch of the Enco Buds3 Pro+. These earbuds offer balanced sound, a long battery, strong connectivity and effective ANC with affordable pricing. We experienced the buds, and here is our detailed hands-on experience to let you know everything about the new TWS before you decide to buy.

Design and comfort

These OPPO Enco Buds3 Pro+ have a sleek, curvy, and minimalistic design that looks premium for everyday use. The buds fit comfortably in the ear and are lightweight enough for long listening sessions. With their IP55-rated solid structure, they are able to bear sweat, dust, and light splashes, hence making them suitable for workouts and outdoor use.

Audio quality and call performance

More specifically, OPPO has packed a 12.4 mm titanised diaphragm driver into these earbuds to help deliver rich bass, clear mids, and balanced highs. It's also equipped with features like OPPO Alive Audio and the Enco Master Equaliser for advanced sound profile tuning at the hands of users.

Another strong point is the quality of the call. The dual-mic system in the TWS comes with AI ultra-clear call technology, which is capable of reducing external noise and will secure clear voice pickup, thus making it dependable for voice calls and online meetings.

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)

The Enco Buds3 Pro+ comes with 32dB ANC, which is good to cut out daily background noise while travelling in traffic, sitting under the fans or if you are sitting between the chatter. For outdoor use or conversation, Transparency Mode helps you stay aware of the surroundings without removing the earbuds.

Battery life and charging

The battery is one of the biggest highlights of these earbuds. The buds (separate to the case) can deliver up to 43 hours of total playback with the case and ANC off. OPPO has also added fast charging, giving several hours of playback with a short charge. A certified robust battery makes for long-term durability.

Connectivity

Connectivity is smooth, courtesy of Bluetooth 5.4, which offers stable pairing and reduced interference. Gamers will appreciate the 47 ms ultra-low latency, which helps improve sync in videos and games.

Other useful features include the dual device connection, customisable touch controls and HeyMelody app support.

These features bring flexibility and ease of use to daily tasks.

Should you buy it?

Overall, with ANC, steadfast connectivity, big battery backup and powerful call quality, all packed in a chic and comfortable design, the new Enco Buds3 Pro+ come out with an impressive package.

In India, these buds do fit the requirement of the users with long battery life, which can last for a week with moderate use, and have a very reliable design – easy to carry anywhere and everywhere. Currently priced at Rs 1899, the buds do the justice and are certainly a good TWS with a decent price tag and updated features.