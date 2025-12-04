Realme Watch 5 debuts in India with big AMOLED display, GPS and 16-day battery: Price and details Realme Watch 5 comes with a large 1.97-inch AMOLED display, independent GPS, Bluetooth calling, and advanced health-tracking features. The smartwatch delivers up to 16 days of battery life, 108 sports modes and premium design upgrades. It will go on sale from December 10 onwards.

New Delhi:

Realme has come up with the AIoT lineup in India by launching the Realme Watch 5, a new smartwatch which has been designed with an AMOLED display and feature-rich fitness tracking at an affordable price. The smartwatch was announced along with the P4x 5G smartphone, and it has been manufactured in India, aiming to push toward full local production for the company's AIoT products over the next few years.

Price in India and availability

The Watch 5 is available at Rs 4,499, but as an introductory offer, it is available at Rs 3,999 (with a Rs 500 discount). The smartwatch will officially go on sale from December 10 onwards at 12 pm (noon). It will be made available on the Realme India e-store, Flipkart and authorised retail stores.

It will be made available in four colour variants: Titanium Black, Titanium Silver, Vibrant Orange and Mint Blue colour options.

Display and design

One of the big highlights of the freshly launched Realme Watch 5 is its 1.97-inch AMOLED screen with 390 × 450 pixel resolution and features up to 60Hz of refresh rate and a brightness of up to 600 nits, making it perfect for visibility in all outdoor situations and sharper UI navigation.

It features a metallic unibody, an aluminium-alloy functional crown, honeycomb speaker holes, and a new 3D-Wave strap that enhances wear comfort for daily scenarios.

Smart features and connectivity

The Watch 5 comes with a Bluetooth calling feature on the phone, NFC and access to more than 300 customisable watch faces – suiting your needs and requirements. It further includes an independent GPS using five GNSS systems for improved accuracy in tracking outdoor workouts.

It contains 108 sports modes, stretching tools, guided workouts and Realme Link integration, making it suitable for casual fitness-orientated users alike.

Advanced health monitoring

On the health side, the smartwatch supports heart-rate monitoring, sleep analysis, SpO2 tracking, menstrual cycle management and stress tracking.

The wearable even offers three breathing modes, making it suitable for relaxation and mindfulness routines. Other tools, including a compass, music control, and a personal coach, make the smartwatch useful day-to-day.

Battery life and durability

The Realme Watch 5 provides up to 16 days of battery life, with standard use allowing up to 20 days in Light Mode to keep it running for a long time. It also features an IP68 rating for resistance against dust and water, both for daily use and during outdoor activities.