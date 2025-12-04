Nainar Nagenthran, Tamil Nadu BJP chief, arrested amid 'Karthigai Deepam' lamp lighting row Karthigai Deepam row: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently rejected an appeal challenging the single judge’s ruling that permitted the lighting of the lamp, effectively overturning previous prohibitory orders imposed by authorities.

Chennai:

The ongoing dispute over the lighting of the ‘Karthigai Deepam’ lamp at Thirupparankundram hill in Madurai has taken a new turn with the arrest of Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran. The conflict centers around a stone pillar atop the hill near the Lord Subramaniya Swamy Temple, where the annual ‘Karthigai Deepam’ oil lamp has traditionally been lit. The issue escalated following a Madras High Court ruling that permitted the lighting of the lamp, effectively overturning previous prohibitory orders.

Arrest of Nainar Nagenthran and activists

On Thursday, Nainar Nagenthran, along with several Hindutva activists including members of Hindu Munnani, attempted to ascend the hill to light the lamp in accordance with the court’s order. Police, however, prevented them from proceeding, citing government preparations to file an appeal against the High Court’s decision. Despite repeated warnings, the group persisted, leading to their arrest and detention in a local hall. The petitioner, Rama Ravikumar, engaged in arguments with the police before dispersing.

Legal developments and court directives

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently dismissed an appeal against the single judge’s order allowing the lamp lighting, quashing prohibitory orders placed earlier by authorities. The court emphasized that communal harmony should focus on mutual understanding and coexistence rather than restrictions and preventing traditional practices. It also directed the police to provide full protection to petitioner Rama Ravikumar to carry out the lamp lighting ceremony.

Government’s response and Supreme Court appeal

In response to the High Court ruling, the Tamil Nadu government has reportedly filed an appeal with the Supreme Court, challenging the decision. This appeal is expected to be taken up shortly, potentially prolonging the legal tussle over the religious practice at Thirupparankundram hill.

Social and political implications

The incident has stirred tensions in the region, with Hindutva activists asserting their right to continue the tradition of lighting the ‘Karthigai Deepam’ at the site. On the other hand, the state administration aims to maintain law and order amid concerns over communal harmony. The arrest of a prominent political figure like Nainar Nagenthran has drawn significant attention to the issue, highlighting the intersection of religion and politics in Tamil Nadu.

Upcoming developments

Authorities plan to release Nainar Nagenthran and other detained activists once the situation calms. Meanwhile, the case remains under judicial review, with the Supreme Court’s forthcoming verdict expected to shape future practices at Thirupparankundram hill and set a precedent for similar disputes.