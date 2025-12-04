Joe Root breaks 12-year curse, registers maiden Test century in Australia; also breaks Steve Smith's record Joe Root registered his maiden Test century in Australia, breaking a 12-year jinx. He reached the milestone in 181 balls in the pink-ball Test at the Gabba. Zak Crawley supported him well in the middle, as the duo stitched a partnership of 117 runs.

Brisbane:

There was immense pressure on Joe Root to deliver in the ongoing five-match Ashes series in Australia. He has been in tremendous form in the last couple of years and has broken record after record, establishing himself as arguably one of the greatest modern-day Test batters. However, a century in Australia was always on the bucket list and it was also a matter of slight embarrassment that, despite playing 16 Tests, he failed to register a single ton in Down Under.

It was extremely surprising for a player of his calibre. So much so, that legendary Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden vouched to walk naked at the Melbourne Cricket Ground if Root fails to score a single ton in the ongoing Ashes. Now, all the discussions can end and Hayden must breathe peacefully as Root finally ended the wait, registering his maiden Test century in Australia.

The former England captain walked out to bat when the visitors were reduced to 5/2. Mitchell Starc once again delivered a perfect start to Australia, having sent Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope for a duck each. Root then built a crucial 117-run partnership with Zak Crawley, which allowed England to come back into the contest. After the opener departed for 76 runs, Root enjoyed the brief company of Harry Brook and Ben Stokes, but it was he who managed to keep the scoreboarding ticking for the majority of the game.

Joe Root's century in each country:

Country Number of centuries for Root England 24 West Indies 04 India 03 New Zealand 03 Sri Lanka 03 South Africa 01 Pakistan 01 Australia 01

Which Smith’s record did Root break?

Root now holds the record for most centuries away from home in the World Test Championship. The stand-by Australia captain, Smith, held the record with eight centuries, but Root surpassed that with his ninth.

In the meantime, Mitchell Starc stole the show at the Gabba. He clinched six wickets and will be hoping for another seven-wicket haul, having picked one in the previous game in Perth.