Modi–Putin to discuss BrahMos-NG, next-gen version of missile that spooked Pakistan in Op Sindoor

New Delhi:

Russian President Vladimir Putin will land in New Delhi today for his highly anticipated two-day India visit. He will hold key meetings with PM Modi on Friday and the two leaders are likely to materialise a series of crucial defence agreements.

Among them, the most significant is expected to be deliberations on an advanced version of the BrahMos missile, a system that has played a pivotal role in strengthening India’s military capability.

BrahMos has already proved its strategic value during India’s Operation Sindoor, where it destroyed terror camps and key military establishments in Pakistan and PoK. The advanced version of this missile is expected to be more lethal.

BrahMos-NG: The next-generation supersonic upgrade

Deliberations between PM Modi and President Putin are expected to focus on an advanced, more deadly version of the BrahMos missile. The upgraded model, known as BrahMos-NG (Next Generation), aims to build on the system’s proven combat effectiveness.

Key features of BrahMos-NG

Speed: 4,322 kmph

Size: Smaller compared to the older version

Weight: Lighter, enabling easier deployment

Aircraft Capacity: Fighter jets will be able to carry 6–7 missiles, significantly boosting strike capability

Ease of Launch: Designed for simpler and more flexible launch operations

Discussion likely on Su-57, S-400

Russia has offered India its Su-57 fifth-generation jets as New Delhi is ardently hunting for good options of fighter aircraft. The discussion over this is likely to take place between the two leaders.

Putin and Modi may also discuss a deal on New Delhi seeking additional S-400 air defence systems, which were significant during Operation Sindoor.

The two leaders are also likely to discuss the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, which has persisted for over two and a half years. India has consistently emphasized that the resolution of issues between Russia and Ukraine should occur through dialogue and diplomatic means.