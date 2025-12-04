PM Modi, Putin travel together in the same car after Russian President's arrival at Palam Airport President Vladimir Putin's two-day India visit began with a symbolic shared car ride with PM Modi, signalling continuity and warmth in bilateral ties. The high-level summit on Friday will focus on defence cooperation, trade resilience and nuclear technology collaboration.

New Delhi:

Russian President Vladimir Putin reached New Delhi on Thursday evening for a two-day visit aimed at reinforcing the nearly eight-decade-old India-Russia partnership. Soon after his arrival, visuals from Palam Airport showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Putin travelling together in the same car. The moment sparked wide interest, symbolising not just continuity in bilateral ties but also the readiness of both nations to stand firmly together at a time when global geopolitics is shifting rapidly and the Trump administration has imposed unilateral tariff measures on several countries, including India.

Private dinner to set stage for high stakes summit

Prime Minister Modi will host a private dinner for Putin on Thursday night. As per sources, this informal engagement is expected to lay the groundwork for the 23rd India-Russia summit, scheduled for Friday. Defence cooperation, strategies to shield bilateral trade from external pressures and potential collaboration on small modular nuclear reactors are among the key agenda points for the talks, which are being closely monitored by Western capitals.

Visit comes amid strain in India-US relations

Putin's nearly 27-hour trip to India carries added significance as it coincides with a noticeable downturn in India-US relations. Officials expect the two sides to finalise multiple agreements across sectors including trade following Friday's summit. On Friday morning, Putin will receive a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan. PM Modi will then host a working lunch for the Russian president and his delegation at Hyderabad House, the designated venue for the summit. Putin is also scheduled to visit Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, according to sources familiar with the programme.

Packed day of engagements ahead

After the summit, Putin is expected to launch the new India channel of Russia’s state run broadcaster. The day will conclude with a state banquet hosted in his honour by President Droupadi Murmu. Putin is expected to depart from India around 9 pm on Friday.