Live Vladimir Putin India Visit: Russian President to arrive in Delhi today, to attend dinner with PM Modi Vladimir Putin India Visit LIVE Updates: The Russian president will arrive at the Air Force Station in Delhi's Palam later in the afternoon. In the evening, he will attend a dinner with PM Modi at his residence.

New Delhi:

Russian President Vladimir Putin is all set to arrive in New Delhi on Thursday for his two-day India tour, a visit that is being keenly watched by the entire West, including the United States (US) and the United Kingdom (UK). The 73-year-old's visit is going to be crucial for both India and Russia, as the two sides are expected to sign multiple trade pacts and defence agreements. It is expected that the Russian side may offer the Su-57 fifth generation fighter aircraft and the S-500 missile defence system to India.

There may also be a discussion on Russian crude. India has increased its procurement of Russian crude, a move the US claimed is fueling the war in Ukraine. Talking about Putin, the Russian leader will head to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence for a dinner. On Friday, he will pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at the Rajghat and also attend an event along with President Droupadi Murmu.