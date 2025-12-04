Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. Vladimir Putin India Visit: Russian President to arrive in Delhi today, to attend dinner with PM Modi

  Live Vladimir Putin India Visit: Russian President to arrive in Delhi today, to attend dinner with PM Modi

Vladimir Putin India Visit LIVE Updates: The Russian president will arrive at the Air Force Station in Delhi's Palam later in the afternoon. In the evening, he will attend a dinner with PM Modi at his residence.

An artist makes a poster of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
An artist makes a poster of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Source : PTI
Edited By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Russian President Vladimir Putin is all set to arrive in New Delhi on Thursday for his two-day India tour, a visit that is being keenly watched by the entire West, including the United States (US) and the United Kingdom (UK). The 73-year-old's visit is going to be crucial for both India and Russia, as the two sides are expected to sign multiple trade pacts and defence agreements. It is expected that the Russian side may offer the Su-57 fifth generation fighter aircraft and the S-500 missile defence system to India.  

There may also be a discussion on Russian crude. India has increased its procurement of Russian crude, a move the US claimed is fueling the war in Ukraine. Talking about Putin, the Russian leader will head to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence for a dinner. On Friday, he will pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at the Rajghat and also attend an event along with President Droupadi Murmu.

 

Live updates :Vladimir Putin India Visit

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 1:35 PM (IST)Dec 04, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Will India-Russia ink Su-57 deal?

    It is widely expected that the two sides will hold a discussion on Su-57 fifth generation fighter aircraft. India is looking for a fifth generation fighter aircraft and the Russian side has repeatedly offered the jet to New Delhi. 

  • 1:31 PM (IST)Dec 04, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Modi–Putin to discuss BrahMos-NG, next-gen version of missile that spooked Pakistan in Op Sindoor

    Russian President Vladimir Putin will land in New Delhi today for his highly anticipated two-day India visit. He will hold key meetings with PM Modi on Friday and the two leaders are likely to materialise a series of crucial defence agreements. Among them, the most significant is expected to be deliberations on an advanced version of the BrahMos missile, a system that has played a pivotal role in strengthening India’s military capability. Click here to read more.

  • 1:31 PM (IST)Dec 04, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Putin's departure

    Following his meeting with President Droupadi Murmu, Putin will leave for Russia at 9 pm on Friday, concluding his two-day India visit.

     

  • 1:29 PM (IST)Dec 04, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Putin's meeting with President Murmu

    At 7 pm on Friday, President Putin will meet his Indian counterpart Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. 

  • 1:26 PM (IST)Dec 04, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Putin's meeting with PM Modi at Hyderabad House

    At 11.50 am on Friday, Putin will meet PM Modi again at the Hyderabad House, where the two sides will ink multiple agreements. Later, the two will also give a statement to the press.

     

  • 1:26 PM (IST)Dec 04, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Putin to visit Rajghat

    At 11.30 am on Friday, the Russian president will visit the Rajghat in Delhi where he will attend the wreath laying ceremony and pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

     

  • 1:26 PM (IST)Dec 04, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Putin to receive ceremonial reception

    On Friday, Putin will receive a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. This event will likely take place around 11 am.

     

  • 1:26 PM (IST)Dec 04, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Putin's dinner with PM Modi

    After arriving in India, Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend a one-on-one dinner with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in Delhi.

     

  • 1:26 PM (IST)Dec 04, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Putin to arrive in India today

    Russian President Vladimir Putin will arrive in India later today. According to the government, Putin's plan will land at Air Force Station in Delhi’s Palam at 6:30 pm today.

     

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Vladimir Putin In India Vladimir Putin Putin PM Modi
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\