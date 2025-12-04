PM Modi likely to receive Russian President Vladimir Putin at airport: Sources Putin is arriving in New Delhi on Thursday for a nearly 28-hour visit during which he will hold the 23rd India-Russia summit with Prime Minister Modi.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to go to the airport to receive Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is arriving in New Delhi on Thursday, sources said. Putin is on a two-day visit during which he will hold the 23rd India-Russia summit with PM Modi. This will be Putin's first visit to India since the beginning of the Ukraine war in February 2022.

The agenda includes boosting defence cooperation, insulating bilateral trade from external pressure and discussions on energy ties, small modular reactors and the impact of Western sanctions on oil trade.

Full schedule of Putin's visit

President Putin will land at Air Force Station in Delhi's Palam at 6:30 pm today. A brief photo session will be held here in which only key officials will participate. Putin will directly go to the hotel where arrangements of his stay have been made.

Putin’s itinerary for Friday, December 5

11:00 am: Ceremonial Reception

Venue: Rashtrapati Bhavan

11:30 am: Wreath Laying

Venue: Rajghat

11:50 am: Meeting with Prime Minister

Venue: Hyderabad House

1:50 pm: Press Statements

Venue: Hyderabad House

3:40 pm: Business Event

Venue: TBC

7:00 pm: Meeting with the President

Venue: Rashtrapati Bhavan

9:00 pm: Departure

India-Russia to sign pacts and agreements

The 73-year-old's visit is going to be crucial for both India and Russia, as the two sides are expected to sign multiple trade pacts and defence agreements. It is expected that the Russian side may offer the Su-57 fifth-generation fighter aircraft and the S-500 missile defence system to India.

There may also be a discussion on Russian crude. India has increased its procurement of Russian crude, a move the US claimed is fueling the war in Ukraine. Talking about Putin, the Russian leader will head to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence for a dinner. On Friday, he will pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at the Rajghat and also attend an event along with President Droupadi Murmu.

The Russian President's trip to India is taking place at a time when India-US relations are going through possibly the worst phase in the last two decades after Washington imposed a whopping 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods, including 25 per cent levies for New Delhi's procurement of Russian crude oil.

