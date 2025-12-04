India seals $2 billion deal to lease Russian nuclear submarine ahead of Putin's visit: Report India has concluded a major 2 billion dollar agreement to lease a nuclear-powered attack submarine from Russia after years of negotiation. The vessel, expected within two years, will help train naval personnel and enhance India's strategic capability in the Indo-Pacific.

New Delhi:

India has agreed to lease a nuclear-powered attack submarine from Russia at an estimated cost of about 2 billion dollars, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter. The long-discussed deal has been settled just as Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit India on Thursday (December 4). As per the report, the agreement comes after nearly a decade of intermittent talks that were slowed by pricing issues. Indian officials had visited a Russian shipyard in November to confirm the final round of assessments. The delivery of the submarine is expected within two years, although the complexity of the project could push the timeline further, the report added.

Naval leadership signals imminent commissioning

Ahead of Putin’s arrival, Chief of Naval Staff Dinesh K Tripathi indicated that the commissioning of the leased submarine could take place soon. "The Indian Army's BrahMos roared across the Bay of Bengal in a combat launch, showcasing unmatched precision, speed and destructive prowess. The missile hit its designated target with pinpoint accuracy, reaffirming India's ability to deliver," he added.

This new attack submarine is expected to be larger than the two nuclear-powered vessels currently in service with the Indian Navy. The development further strengthens India's underwater deterrence capabilities, supported by the nation's successful progress with indigenous submarine-launched ballistic missiles which complete India's nuclear triad of land, sea and air-based delivery systems.

Boost to indigenous capability

India's nuclear-powered submarines designed for strategic deterrence are developed domestically. The country is simultaneously advancing plans to build its own fleet of nuclear-powered attack submarines that can engage enemy vessels and enhance maritime dominance across the Indian and Pacific oceans.

Will the Russian submarine be used in war?

As per the terms of the agreement, the Russian submarine will not be deployed in combat situations. Instead, it will serve as a platform for the Indian Navy to train crews and refine operational procedures for nuclear-powered vessels. The lease duration will be ten years, similar to the previous Russian submarine leased to India, which was returned in 2021. The agreement also includes a full maintenance package, the Bloomberg report added.

Growing global interest in nuclear submarine technology

It should be noted here that the deal comes at a time when the Indian Ocean region is receiving increased geopolitical attention. Australia, in partnership with the United Kingdom and the United States under the AUKUS initiative, is also working to build nuclear-powered submarines. Until now, only the United States, the United Kingdom, France, China and Russia have successfully operated such vessels, reflecting the strategic significance of this capability.

ALSO READ: Russian President Vladimir Putin in India: Key pacts that may be signed during the visit