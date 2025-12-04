Putin's most trusted: A look at the delegates Russian president is bringing with him to India for key visit Russian President Vladimir Putin will arrive in India on Thursday for a significant two-day visit focused on defence and economic cooperation between Moscow and New Delhi.

New Delhi:

Russian president Vladimir Putin is arriving in India this evening, and a grand reception has been arranged at the Delhi airport. His visit is one of the most important engagements between the two nations in recent years, given the scale and seniority of the delegation accompanying him.

Seven Russian Cabinet ministers are travelling with Putin, including his defence minister, the agriculture minister, the finance minister and the minister for economic affairs. Senior officials from Rosoboronexport, Russia’s major state arms exporter, and the governor of the Russian central bank are also part of the group.

PM Modi-Putin meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold two rounds of discussions with the Russian leader. The first will be a restricted meeting that will include Putin and a close circle of trusted ministers and advisers. The second meeting will bring together the full delegations of both sides. Several agreements relating to defence, trade and economic cooperation are expected to be finalised. Modi and Putin will also address the India-Russia Business Forum where both countries intend to strengthen investment ties and expand technological cooperation.

Russia's defence minister in focus

Among the senior officials in the delegation is Andrei Belousov, Russia's defence minister. Belousov, known as one of Putin's most trusted aides, took charge of the ministry in 2024. A respected economist, he has earlier served as the deputy prime minister and has been an economic adviser to Putin as well. His move to the Kremlin signalled an attempt by Moscow to bring economic discipline and restructuring to the military establishment.

The Siloviki Circle

Putin's visit has renewed interest in the siloviki, the small yet powerful group surrounding the Russian president. The term refers to individuals who come mainly from security, intelligence and other strategic institutions, and who are considered Putin's most loyal confidants.

Key figures in the Siloviki

The core members include Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of the Russian security council, Sergei Naryshkin, head of foreign intelligence, Sergei Shoigu, a leading figure in military intelligence, army general Valery Gerasimov and Anton Vaino, head of the presidential administration. Yuri Kovalchuk, who holds no official government position yet remains extremely influential, is regarded as one of Putin's closest personal associates and is often described as his constant shadow.