Ravichandran Ashwin rates Royal Challengers Bengaluru's chances of defending IPL title

New Delhi:

With the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 all set to kick off on March 28, many fans would be backing defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru to perform brilliantly once more and get their hands on the title once more. Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin came forward and rated RCB’s chances.

Ashwin talked about how RCB have all the firepower in their arsenal to go all the way once more. He opined that with the current squad, the franchise can add another title to their trophy cabinet in the next two years of the tournament.

"RCB can add another title in the next two years with this squad. Winning the IPL is not easy, but the building blocks they have, the kind of like-for-like replacements they have. The way they have addressed the holes in the combination. This is a good package to finish in the top two," R Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin opened up on Josh Hazlewood’s absence

It is worth noting that RCB had recently hit a roadblock as star bowler Josh Hazlewood is yet to join the squad for the upcoming season and is expected to miss the early stages of the tournament. However, this looked like a blessing in disguise for Ashwin.

"In all honesty, this is a blessing in disguise for RCB. If RCB do not have Hazlewood, and they are concerned about Salt's form, they can play both Salt and Bethell. And when Hazlewood returns, you will have a clearer picture," R Ashwin said.

"I don't think Venkatesh Iyer will play at the start. Brother, look at their foreign players. Salt, David, Shepherd, and Bethell. My god, that is a serious top four overseas combination that you can get. Probably one of the best in the tournament," he concluded.

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