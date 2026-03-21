Peaky Blinders The Immortal Man ending explained: What happens to Tommy Shelby and his son Duke?

New Delhi:

In exile and alone, Tommy Shelby is writing a book, we can only speculate on what it might contain. But it is soon back to his life as a gangster, riding in on a black horse to face up to his new rival as head of the new Peaky Blinders: Duke Shelby.

If you have just seen the Netflix film and are still trying to get your head round how it ends, then congratulations, you are already ahead of the game. But if you have not seen it, then be warned, a spoiler is coming up…

Tommy Shelby returns to end Beckett's Nazi scheme

After Tommy has a close call in a tense gunfight with Beckett earlier in the film, Tommy is determined to put an end to Beckett's Nazi scheme. As a way of trying to stop Beckett’s scheme, Tommy sends a ship filled with explosives to Beckett's warehouse, and he goes in through the underground tunnel.

There are a number of explosions, and a close call as Beckett fires at Tommy from his getaway car. Duke saves Tommy from the car's deadly path, although not in time for Tommy not to be shot.

It is a tense moment and as the father and son share a hug filled with emotion, Tommy asks Duke to kill him. Tommy tells Duke to use the bullet engraved with his name, which Kaulo gave him, as he would not have much longer to live anyway.

Is Tommy Shelby alive?

In a shocking move, Duke fires his gun. With his dying breath, Tommy utters, 'In the bleak midwinter.' The line has been a recurring motif and has symbolised the tragedy and survival of the Shelby family. The scene is a poignant moment for longtime fans of the show.

In the aftermath of his death, Kaulo delivers a package of the manuscript for Tommy's book to Duke, at the final sendoff for Tommy, in the presence of the remaining family and trusted men. His body is set on fire, once and for all. The film ends with the funeral scene.

Is Peaky Blinders ending with The Immortal Man?

With the death of Tommy, Peaky Blinders will enter the new era. Yes! This is not the end of the series but a new beginning, a new era of the Peaky Blinders. It is a new era of the Shelbys. His death is a generational shift, a new era for the next two series of Peaky Blinders.

With the death of Tommy and Ada, there is a new crop of Shelbys, younger and capable of taking over the role of starring in the series. They include Tommy's brother, Finn and his son Charlie. Netflix has already announced two new Peaky Blinders series comprising of 6 episodes each.

OTT audiences can watch the movie Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man on Netflix.

Also Read: Peaky Blinders The Immortal Man X review: Did Cillian Murphy's period drama impresses internet users?