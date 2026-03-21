Vladimir Putin kneels down to honour Paralympic champion Ivan Golubkov | Watch

New Delhi:

The president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, has caught every headline as of late after he was captured kneeling down to honour Paralympic champion Ivan Golubkov. The video of the same has gone viral all over social media, and Golubkov was honoured for his performances at the 2026 Winter Paralympics.

Notably, Ivan Golubkov was presented with the gold medal for his performances. It is also worth noting that during the ceremony, President Putin presented Ivan Golubkov with the Order of Friendship, a recognition given for significant contributions in strengthening relations and achievements that bring honour to the nation. Coaches Irina Gromova, Alexander Nazarov, Alexey Turbin and Alexey Kobelev were also honoured for their contributions.

However, the moment that stood out for viewers across the globe was Putin kneeling down to award the star athlete. Symbolising respect and admiration for Golubkov, the moment went viral on social media.

Ivan Golubkov’s achievement

Notably, Ivan Golubkov won the gold medal in the men’s 10 km cross-country skiing event at the 2026 Winter Paralympics. Re-establishing himself as one of the best names in the world of Paralympic athletes, he added to the country’s success at the event.

At the event, Putin also congratulated the team for their brilliant showing in the Winter Paralympics. He pointed out how, despite sending out a relatively smaller team to the event, Russia managed to outperform many.

The country sent six athletes across alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, and para-snowboarding and still managed to finish in third place in the gold medal tally.

The 2026 Winter Paralympics were held from March 6 to 15 and saw many countries putting in their best efforts. In the end, China finished in first place in the gold medal tally, with the USA in second, and Russia in third.

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