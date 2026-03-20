International Masters League 2 will begin on October 24; Mumbai, Vadodara, Vizag to host

Mumbai:

Cricket fans can brace themselves for another electrifying chapter of the International Masters League (IML), as the much-anticipated Season 2 prepares to make its return to Indian shores. After a successful debut season, the league is set to run from October 24 to November 14, 2026, with matches being hosted across Mumbai, Vadodara, and Vizag.

The India Masters emerged victorious in season 1 of the IML, beating West Indies by six wickets in the summit clash. This season, the league features an incredible lineup of cricketing legends, including some of the game’s biggest names such as Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Yuvraj Singh, Shane Watson, Chris Gayle, and Kumar Sangakkara. With the success of the first season, the league has now set its sights on an even bigger spectacle in 2026, bringing together some of the most iconic cricketers for another unforgettable T20 extravaganza.

The IML was also extremely popular among fans, drawing a massive audience across India and globally. The league became the second most-watched men’s T20 competition in the country, with a remarkable 246 million viewers across television and streaming platforms. This solidified the IML’s place as a major force in the world of cricket, connecting fans with their favourite icons.

Sunil Gavaskar comments on IML season 2

League Commissioner Sunil Gavaskar spoke about the excitement surrounding the upcoming season, noting that Season 1 had proven that the appeal of cricket’s legends remains unmatched. “The magic of cricket’s greatest icons continues to resonate deeply with fans. Season 2 will build on that momentum, offering greater competition, more unforgettable moments, and the same undying passion for the game,” Gavaskar said.

The upcoming season will again feature six franchise teams representing India, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, England, and Sri Lanka. Matches will take place at some of India’s premier cricketing venues, promising fans an action-packed experience. Further details, including full schedules, team rosters, and ticket information, will be announced in the coming months.