Angkrish Raghuvanshi smacks century in KKR's intra-squad practice match, Kartik Tyagi impresses

Kolkata:

Angkrish Raghuvanshi gave a strong indication of his preferred batting role during a Kolkata Knight Riders intra-squad match at Eden Gardens. He delivered a match-winning century in the game while batting at number three. The youngster, whose ideal spot in the lineup has been widely debated, walked in early during a 200-run chase at the Eden Gardens.

He began cautiously, scoring at a steady rate before shifting gears in the middle overs. Once settled, Raghuvanshi accelerated fluently, eventually reaching a hundred off 55 deliveries and guiding his side to victory. Finn Allen provided early momentum with a brisk 23, setting the platform for the chase. Later, Anukul Roy contributed an unbeaten 28 from 17 balls to support Raghuvanshi in closing out the game.

On the bowling side, Kartik Tyagi stood out with figures of three for 30 in his four overs. Vaibhav Arora and Varun Chakravarthy picked up two wickets each, while Blessing Muzarabani chipped in with one scalp in the first innings.

Earlier in the match, Tim Seifert and Rinku Singh led the scoring in the first innings with aggressive knocks of 47 and 40, respectively. Sarthak Ranjan added further impetus with a quickfire 37 off just 16 balls, marking himself as a potential surprise package for the season.

Where does Cameron Green fit in the XI?

Cameron Green, who was bought for INR 25.20 crore in the IPL auction, didn’t feature in the intra-squad clash. However, earlier in the day, captain Rahane spoke about his possible batting position. Even though he didn’t reveal the batting position of the Australia international, Rahane noted that he brings to the table.

“It’s an abundance of riches with the cavalry of players we have. Where they all fit in is the ultimate challenge and for us to be able to get that first combination right as quickly as we can and then make little adjustments in the tournament. Obviously, with Cameron Green and the quality he brings as an all-rounder – wherever he gets the opportunity, we want him to make the most of that,” Rahane said in the press conference felicitated by JioStar.

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