'Close to our objectives': Trump says considering 'winding down' Iran war

New Delhi:

US President Donald Trump has indicated that the United States may soon reduce its military involvement in the ongoing conflict with Iran. In a recent statement, he said the US is “very close” to achieving its main objectives, suggesting that the war could be entering its final stage. His remarks point to a possible shift in strategy after weeks of intense military action in the region.

Trump’s claims of major military success

Trump shed light on what he described as significant achievements by US forces. He claimed that Iran’s missile strength has been weakened and its defence systems have suffered heavy damage. He also said that steps have been taken to ensure Iran does not develop nuclear weapons in the future. According to him, these actions have reduced the threat level in the region.

The US President stressed that one of the key priorities has been the safety of its allies in the Middle East. He mentioned countries like Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Kuwait as part of this effort. He said the US has worked to provide strong security support to these nations during the conflict.

Call for others to secure Strait of Hormuz

A major part of Trump’s message was about the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route. He suggested that countries which depend on this route for oil and trade should take responsibility for its security.

While he said the US could assist if needed, he made it clear that Washington does not want to continue leading security operations there. The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the most important routes for global energy supply, and any disruption can affect oil prices worldwide. Even though the US is considering reducing its role, tensions in the region are still high.

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