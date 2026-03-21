Cricket Ireland set to launch Euro Nations Cup by 2027, to feature several European teams

New Delhi:

In a major development, Cricket Ireland is looking for support to launch the Euro Nations Cup. The board’s chairman, Brian MacNeice, is confident that the tournament could be launched as soon as 2027. Notably, the tournament would evoke the Asia Cup and would feature several European teams.

England, Ireland, Scotland, the Netherlands, and Italy could be among the teams included in the tournament. Furthermore, the competition will include both men’s and women’s fixtures, played in the T20 format.

Brian MacNeice came forward and revealed that he feels very passionately about the project and even revealed that he had raised the idea with the ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) officials during England's brief T20I tour to Ireland last September.

Brian MacNeice opened up on the tournament plans

Revealing Ireland’s home fixtures, Brian MacNeice came forward and revealed that he has had plans for the Euro Nations Cup for quite some time and opined that it is only a matter of time before the tournament is organised, expressing his belief in the competition.

"I've had this on the table for discussion with various stakeholders for quite some time. It's something that I'm very passionate about and that I fundamentally believe in,” MacNeice was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"The conversations have now developed and evolved to a point that I'm much more confident that it is going to happen… There's multiple stakeholders that will be part of that in due course, but I would anticipate that it will kick off in the summer of '27, and the precise format and detail of it will be announced in due course - I would expect in the next couple of months. There's ongoing discussions with various different stakeholders and parties associated with it… To be clear from the outset, that's a men's and women's event,” he added.

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