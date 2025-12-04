Aurus Senat: All about Vladimir Putin's fortress on wheels and the features it boasts the Aurus Senat costs around 50 million roubles, roughly 617,000 dollars or Rs 5.6 crore. It is powered by a four point four litre V8 engine producing five hundred and ninety eight brake horsepower and eight hundred and eighty newton metres of torque.

New Delhi:

India is preparing to welcome Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is expected to arrive in New Delhi this evening. Along with him will come his preferred state vehicle, the Aurus Senat limousine, a constant companion on his overseas visits. The Aurus Senat is Russia’s official presidential vehicle. Often compared with a Rolls Royce, it is designed as a fortress on wheels and has been used to protect the Russian President for years.

Built by Aurus Motors

The limousine is produced by Aurus Motors in Moscow. The company began in two thousand eighteen as a state-backed maker of presidential limousines and opened to the public in two thousand twenty one. It has built luxury limousines for several world leaders, including Turkmenistan’s Serdar and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow.

Price, performance and features

According to the Moscow Times, the Aurus Senat costs around 50 million roubles, roughly 617,000 dollars or Rs 5.6 crore. It is powered by a four point four litre V8 engine producing five hundred and ninety eight brake horsepower and eight hundred and eighty newton metres of torque. A V12 version with eight hundred and fifty brake horsepower is also offered.

The interior includes leather upholstery, ambient lighting and premium wooden trim. Safety systems include built-in fire suppression and air filtration.

A link to India and PM Modi

The car last attracted attention in India in August this year when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vladimir Putin were seen travelling in an Aurus Senat during bilateral discussions in Tianjin, China, while attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit.

Putin will be in India on December 4 and December 5, meeting several Indian leaders. Prime Minister Modi will host him for a private dinner shortly after his arrival in New Delhi.

Is Aurus Senat avaliable for civilians?

A limited civilian version of the Aurus Senat is produced, capped at around one hundred and twenty units annually. The Aurus Senat is engineered to maximise survival in high threat situations.

Its key protective features include:

Fully armoured construction able to withstand high-calibre and armour-piercing rounds

Protection against missile and drone strikes, with layers designed to survive blasts

The ability to remain afloat if it enters water and to keep running until it reaches safety

Run flat capability allows high-speed driving even with damaged tyres

An independent air filtration system to protect against chemical agents

The car also maintains strong performance with a four point four-litre twin turbo V8 hybrid engine that accelerates from zero to one hundred kilometres an hour in about six to nine seconds and reaches a top speed of around one hundred and sixty kilometres an hour. The cabin offers handcrafted wood panels, climate control and secure communications.