Vladimir Putin India visit: Hourly update on Russian President's itinerary during 26-hour stay

New Delhi:

Russian President Vladimir Putin will today land in New Delhi for his two-day visit to India. Ahead of Putin’s high-stakes visit, the Ministry of External Affairs has issued a comprehensive advisory on the former’s itinerary during his 26-hour stay in India.

Security has been heightened across the national capital. A multi-layered security grid, including SWAT teams and snipers, will guard the Russian President.

Full schedule of Putin’s visit

President Putin will land at Air Force Station in Delhi’s Palam at 6:30 pm. A brief photo session will be held here in which only key officials will participate. Putin will directly go to the hotel where arrangements of his stay have been made.

Putin’s itinerary for Friday, December 5

11:00 am

Ceremonial Reception

Venue: Rashtrapati Bhavan

11:30 am

Wreath Laying

Venue: Rajghat

11:50 am

Meeting with Prime Minister

Venue: Hyderabad House

1:50 pm

Press Statements

Venue: Hyderabad House

3:40 pm

Business Event

Venue: TBC

7:00 pm

Meeting with President

Venue: Rashtrapati Bhavan

9:00 pm

Departure

Key directives issued by MEA

- Media personnel are requested to reach at least one hour prior to the event. Access to Rashtrapati Bhavan will be granted only to those holding a valid PIB card

- Mobile phones are strictly prohibited inside the Rashtrapati Bhavan premises

- Access to Hyderabad House will require an Accreditation Pass issued by the XP Division of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)

- The schedule of the event may be subject to change

Putin-Modi meeting: What is in the offing?

India and Russia are expected to enter into several defence agreements. Russia has proposed providing its Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets, and may also supply additional S-400 air defence systems, which were significant during Operation Sindoor.

The leaders are also likely to discuss the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, which has persisted for over two and a half years. India has consistently emphasized that the resolution of issues between Russia and Ukraine should occur through dialogue and diplomatic means.