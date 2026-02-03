Dhurandhar Part 2: Will Akshaye Khanna make a comeback through flashback scenes? According to industry buzz, Dhurandhar Part 2 might feature flashback scenes to explore the past of Rehman Dakait, his ascension and the decisions that shaped him as a character.

It appears to be the case that Dhurandhar's enormous success has had a direct impact on the creative direction of its sequel. Earlier reports suggested that filmmaker, Aditya Dhar, chose to go back to the editing board with Dhurandhar 2, with a return of Akshaye Khanna's role Rehman Dakait, who is expected to be a part of the sequel following the unexpected reaction to his character in the first film.

Although Dhurandhar did go on to register a historic success at the box office, one of the most surprising aspects of the film, following its release, was Rehman Dakait's craze. Akshaye Khanna's performance in the role had resonated with the audience, who were taken by it, resulting in a flurry of online activity, including fan theories and demands for more of the character.

Akshaye Khanna won hearts in the first part

Right from the ominous silence to the crucial dialogue points, Akshaye Khanna's character was one of the most discussed elements of the movie. The buzz was further fueled by Akshaye's appearance in the song Fa9la by Flipperachi. His short yet effective dance moves in the song went viral on all social media sites, further adding to the popularity of Rehman Dakait and the demand to see more of the character.

Is Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar Part 2?

Several media reports had claimed that Akshaye Khanna will be a part of Dhurandhar: The Revenge in flashback scenes. The reason why this development is so interesting is the fate of Rehman Dakait in the first film. The character meets his death in Dhurandhar, and thus his return in the sequel is both a challenge and an opportunity. How Aditya Dhar, known for his clever writing and storytelling, handles this is now the point of interest.

Dhurandhar 2 is set to hit the theaters on March 19, 2026.

