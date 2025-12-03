Putin India visit: When will Russian President land in New Delhi? Full schedule of summits, private dinners Putin India visit: Ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India, multiple security agencies have been placed on high alert, with authorities preparing an extensive security grid covering his route and engagements in the national capital.

New Delhi:

Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to arrive in India on Thursday (December 4) for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This will be the first visit of the Russian leader to India in four years. The visit is set to mark a new phase in strategic ties between the two nations

Putin is scheduled to arrive in Delhi on December 4 for a two-day visit. Although Putin's detailed itinerary has been finalised, specific information about his accommodation has been kept confidential due to stringent security protocols. However, sources have disclosed the full schedule of his visit.

Full Itinerary of Russian President's India visit

According to sources, the Russian President is expected to arrive in India at 7 pm on Thursday and will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a private dinner hosted in his honour.

The next day, on Friday, December 5, Putin may first visit Rajghat and then Hyderabad House, where a bilateral meeting will take place. A joint statement will be issued after this meeting.

The sources further said that the Russian President will participate in an event at Bharat Mandapam organised by FICCI in New Delhi.

After this, Putin will attend a state banquet organised at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Delhi on high alert

Meanwhile, the national capital has bee placed on high alert with authorities preparing an extensive security grid covering his route and engagements in the national capital. According to news agency PTI police sources, all agencies involved in the security arrangements have been instructed to maintain continuous surveillance throughout the high-profile visit.

"From the time of his arrival till his departure, every movement will be monitored by multiple security agencies. We are coordinating minute-to-minute movement details in real time," a source said.

The source also said that top-ranking officers of Delhi Police will oversee the security arrangement -- from traffic management to the sanitisation of areas that the Russian president may visit during his stay.

"According to the prepared route plan, all locations on the movement map will be secured and sanitized well in advance. Advisories will also be issued about restrictions to minimise inconvenience to commuters," he added.

The sources also said more than 50 personnel from Russia's advance security and protocol teams will be in the capital soon and they will conduct detail inspections of planned routes, potential stopovers, venues to be visited and the overall security architecture.

"During the two days, Delhi will witness a multi-layered security ring involving the Delhi Police, central agencies and Putin's personal security team. Specialised units, including SWAT teams, anti-terror squads and quick reaction teams, will be stationed at strategic points across the capital. Drone monitoring, CCTV surveillance and technical intelligence systems will also be deployed to ensure real-time situational awareness," said the source.

