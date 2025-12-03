Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Technology
  3. How to create a custom 2026 table calendar using Gemini Nano on your phone?

How to create a custom 2026 table calendar using Gemini Nano on your phone?

This guide explains how to design a personalised 2026 table calendar using Gemini Nano. With simple prompts, you can generate templates, add photos, include Indian festivals, and export a printable calendar—all using your smartphone.

How to create a custom 2026 table calendar using Gemini Nano on your phone?
How to create a custom 2026 table calendar using Gemini Nano on your phone? Image Source : Gemini Nano Banana
Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

As 2026 is just a month away (or less than that), you may look for a more personalised table calendar for your home or office desk. And Google's Gemini Nano Banana can certainly help you with quick designs for your personal 2026 calendar, month-wise. You can easily add a picture, make it animated or add a cartoon character of your choice, or even add family members. You could even add motivational quotes, a festival theme or even your business branding – Gemini Nano Banana will give you the best generated layouts, templates and monthly designs within seconds. 

In this article, we will let you know the process of making a personalised 2026 table calendar using your smartphone; prior graphic design knowledge is not needed.

Step 1: Determine the type of your calendar

Before you begin designing, determine the style you would prefer:

  • Simple and clean
  • Photo-based
  • Festival highlight calendar: Indian holidays, moon phases, bank holidays.
  • Work planner with notes
  • Business-branded table calendar
  • This makes it easier for Gemini Nano to generate the right structure.

Step 2: Open Gemini Nano on Your Device

Gemini Nano works offline on supported Android smartphones.

Once enabled in settings:

  • Open Google Messages or the system-level writing tools.
  • Tap the panel for AI suggestions
  • Choose Help me write / Generate

Step 3: Create a calendar template, based on the prompt

Ask Gemini Nano to produce a 2026 monthly layout.

  • Sample Prompts
  • Create a table calendar template for 2026, indicating months, dates, and Indian festivals.
  • Create a printable 2026 calendar with note space and reminder areas.
  • Design a colourful desk calendar for the year 2026, incorporating a motivational quotation for each month.
  • "Create a business-themed 2026 calendar layout with my brand colours: blue and gold.
  • Gemini Nano will produce a formatted layout that you can export or copy into Google Docs.

Step 4: Add Personal Photos or Themes

If you want photos:

  • Select 12 high-quality images: family, pets, travel, nature.
  • Ask Gemini Nano:
  • “Place this photo as the background for January 2026 in my table calendar.
  • You can do this for all months.

Step 5: Adding Indian Holidays and Important Dates

Ask:

  • “Add all major Indian festivals, full moon days, bank holidays, and national events in the year 2026.”

Gemini Nano will auto-complete:

  • Makar Sankranti
  • Republic Day
  • Holi
  • Eid, Diwali, Gurpurab
  • Long weekends
  • Moon phases (optional)

Step 6: Export and Print

  • Once your design is ready, export it as a PDF or PNG. 
  • Print on thick A5 or A6 matte paper. Get a spiral binding to allow for a clean tabletop stand. 

Tips for Better Outcomes 

  • Use high-contrast, bright images for clarity.
  • Keep text minimal and readable.
  • Apply the same theme to every month; that is, colour and font style.
  • Ask Gemini Nano to resize, simplify, or make it aesthetic.
  • Avoid clutter – desk calendars look best when simple.

Google to unleash Android 17 in 2026: Big changes expected in design, privacy and AI tools

4G connectivity to reach every corner of India by next year, says Scindia in parliament

Google Maps gets a major update to reduce battery drain, but only Pixel 10 users can enjoy it

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology
Tech News Google Gemini Nano Banana
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\