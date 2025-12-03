How to create a custom 2026 table calendar using Gemini Nano on your phone? This guide explains how to design a personalised 2026 table calendar using Gemini Nano. With simple prompts, you can generate templates, add photos, include Indian festivals, and export a printable calendar—all using your smartphone.

New Delhi:

As 2026 is just a month away (or less than that), you may look for a more personalised table calendar for your home or office desk. And Google's Gemini Nano Banana can certainly help you with quick designs for your personal 2026 calendar, month-wise. You can easily add a picture, make it animated or add a cartoon character of your choice, or even add family members. You could even add motivational quotes, a festival theme or even your business branding – Gemini Nano Banana will give you the best generated layouts, templates and monthly designs within seconds.

In this article, we will let you know the process of making a personalised 2026 table calendar using your smartphone; prior graphic design knowledge is not needed.

Step 1: Determine the type of your calendar

Before you begin designing, determine the style you would prefer:

Simple and clean

Photo-based

Festival highlight calendar: Indian holidays, moon phases, bank holidays.

Work planner with notes

Business-branded table calendar

This makes it easier for Gemini Nano to generate the right structure.

Step 2: Open Gemini Nano on Your Device

Gemini Nano works offline on supported Android smartphones.

Once enabled in settings:

Open Google Messages or the system-level writing tools.

Tap the panel for AI suggestions

Choose Help me write / Generate

Step 3: Create a calendar template, based on the prompt

Ask Gemini Nano to produce a 2026 monthly layout.

Sample Prompts

Create a table calendar template for 2026, indicating months, dates, and Indian festivals.

Create a printable 2026 calendar with note space and reminder areas.

Design a colourful desk calendar for the year 2026, incorporating a motivational quotation for each month.

"Create a business-themed 2026 calendar layout with my brand colours: blue and gold.

Gemini Nano will produce a formatted layout that you can export or copy into Google Docs.

Step 4: Add Personal Photos or Themes

If you want photos:

Select 12 high-quality images: family, pets, travel, nature.

Ask Gemini Nano:

“Place this photo as the background for January 2026 in my table calendar.

You can do this for all months.

Step 5: Adding Indian Holidays and Important Dates

Ask:

“Add all major Indian festivals, full moon days, bank holidays, and national events in the year 2026.”

Gemini Nano will auto-complete:

Makar Sankranti

Republic Day

Holi

Eid, Diwali, Gurpurab

Long weekends

Moon phases (optional)

Step 6: Export and Print

Once your design is ready, export it as a PDF or PNG.

Print on thick A5 or A6 matte paper. Get a spiral binding to allow for a clean tabletop stand.

Tips for Better Outcomes