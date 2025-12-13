Exclusive: UDF's historic local body victory sets stage for Kerala Assembly polls, says Congress' VD Satheesan Congress' Satheesan voiced strong confidence that the UDF’s recent success would propel them into the upcoming Assembly elections, with the coalition targeting over 100 seats out of 140. He dismissed any notions that the BJP’s growth might push the Congress and Left parties to unite.

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Kerala Assembly and senior Congress leader VD Satheesan on Saturday (December 13) spoke exclusively to India TV where he emphasised that the local body elections in Kerala are distinct from those in other states, as they involve a direct political contest with nearly one lakh candidates competing across the three-tier system. This victory, he said, is the largest the UDF has achieved in the last three decades, surpassing all previous wins since the introduction of the Nagar Palika and Panchayats Acts in 1995.​

Exposing government failures and offering alternatives

Congress leader VD Satheesan explained that the UDF’s campaign focused on exposing the failures of the incumbent state government, submitting a detailed “chargesheet” against its record. The alliance also positioned itself as a credible alternative by releasing a manifesto that clearly outlined how it could address the shortcomings of the current administration. The campaign’s central message was that the UDF could deliver better governance where the government had fallen short, resonating strongly with voters across the state.​

UDF’s confidence for 2026 Assembly Elections

Satheesan expressed confidence that the UDF’s momentum would carry forward into the Assembly elections, with the alliance aiming for more than 100 seats out of 140. He dismissed suggestions that the rise of the BJP might force the Congress and Left to unite, asserting that the UDF is strong enough to win on its own. “There is no need to shake hands with CPM in Kerala because we are competent to win the next Assembly election on our own. We are keeping distance from the BJP as well as the CPM,” he said.​

BJP’s Thiruvananthapuram win: A shift or a blip?

When asked about the BJP’s first-ever victory in Thiruvananthapuram, VD Satheesan attributed it to the CPI-M’s strategy of appealing to the majority community. He warned that such consolidation of majority votes would only benefit the BJP, a prediction that materialised in Thiruvananthapuram. However, he pointed out that the BJP’s gains elsewhere were limited, with most of its support coming at the expense of the CPI-M, not the UDF. “The BJP is getting votes from the CPM, not from our side,” he stated.​

A united and determined UDF

The UDF’s sweeping victory in the local body polls has energised the alliance, setting the stage for a fierce contest in the Assembly elections. With a clear strategy, a strong message, and a focus on governance, the UDF is poised to challenge both the BJP and the Left, aiming to consolidate its position as Kerala’s leading political force.​

(With inputs from Vinay Trivedi)