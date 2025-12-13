Tail strike: What it is, how it happens and why it matters in aviation? | Explained Tail strike: Airlines and aviation authorities regard tail strikes as critical incidents, necessitating immediate reporting and thorough investigation. Regulatory agencies such as DGCA and IATA require comprehensive post-incident inspections and may reassess pilot training and operational protocols.

A tail strike usually occurs when the tail or empennage (rear underside) of an aircraft makes contact with the runway surface during takeoff or landing. This typically happens when the pilot rotates the nose up too rapidly during takeoff or raises the nose too sharply during landing, often due to improper technique or unstable approach conditions. The incident is most common with aircraft that have a longer fuselage, as their geometry makes them more susceptible to tail strikes.​

Causes and common scenarios

Tail strikes are frequently caused by pilot error, such as excessive pitch during rotation or flare, but technical factors like aircraft loading, runway conditions, and sudden corrections can also contribute. Unstabilised approaches- where the aircraft isn't properly aligned or configured by 1,000 feet above ground- are a leading cause, increasing the risk of a tail strike. The event can also occur during go-around maneuvers if the pilot pulls the nose up abruptly before sufficient thrust is generated.​

Risks and consequences

While tail strikes rarely result in immediate danger to passengers, they can cause significant structural damage to the aircraft's airframe, particularly the aft pressure bulkhead and fuselage skin. If not repaired properly, such damage can weaken the aircraft over time and, in rare cases, lead to catastrophic failures years later. After a tail strike, thorough inspections and mandatory maintenance checks are required to ensure airworthiness before the aircraft can fly again.​

Safety protocols and industry response

Airlines and aviation authorities treat tail strikes as serious incidents, requiring immediate reporting and investigation. Regulatory bodies like the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and International Air Transport Association (IATA) mandate post-incident inspections and may review pilot training and operational procedures to prevent recurrence. Modern aircraft often include design features like tail skids and revised flap logic to reduce the risk of tail strikes.​

What happens to passengers?

Passengers on flights that experience tail strikes may feel a sudden jolt or hear a loud noise, but serious injuries are rare thanks to robust aircraft design and safety protocols. After the incident, flights are typically grounded for inspections, causing delays or cancellations, but passenger safety remains the top priority.​ Tail strikes are a well-documented hazard in aviation, but thanks to stringent safety measures and continuous pilot training, they are managed effectively to protect both passengers and aircraft integrity.​