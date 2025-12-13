'Watershed moment in Kerala's politics': PM Modi after BJP's historic win in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) registered a historic victory in the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation, winning 50 wards.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (December 13) thanked the people of Thiruvananthapuram after the BJP-led NDA registered the historic Corporation win. He said that the mandate the BJP-NDA got in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation is a "watershed moment in Kerala's politics."

Thank you, Thiruvananthapuram!: PM Modi

In an X post, PM Modi said, Thank you, Thiruvananthapuram! The mandate the BJP-NDA got in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation is a watershed moment in Kerala’s politics. The people are certain that the development aspirations of the state can only be addressed by our Party. Our Party will work towards this vibrant city’s growth and boost ‘Ease of Living’ for the people."

"My gratitude to all hardworking BJP Karyakartas who have worked among the people, which has ensured a spectacular result in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. Today is a day to recall the work and struggles of generations of Karyakartas in Kerala, who worked at the grassroots, which ensured today’s result became a reality. Our Karyakartas are our strength and we are proud of them!"

Kerala fed up with UDF and LDF: PM Modi

Hailing the BJP-led NDA's performance in the Kerala local body elections, the Prime Minister further said that Kerala is fed up with UDF and LDF, and the people only see NDA as the option to deliver good governance and build a Vikasita Keralam.

"My gratitude to the people across Kerala who voted for BJP and NDA candidates in the local body polls in the state. Kerala is fed up of UDF and LDF. They see NDA as the only option that can deliver on good governance and build a Vikasita Keralam with opportunities for all," he added.

BJP creates history in Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) registered a historic victory in the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation, winning 50 wards. The Left Democratic Front (LDF), which is in power in Kerala, won just 29 seats, while the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) bagged 19 wards. Two wards were also won by independent candidates, according to the Kerala State Election Commission (SEC).

The polling in Vizhinjam, however, was postponed after the death of an independent candidate. The results, meanwhile, are a huge setback for the LDF ahead of the assembly elections in Kerala, which will be held next year, along with those in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and the union territory (UT) of Puducherry.

In the previous local body elections in Kerala in 2020, the LDF had swept the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation and won 52 wards. The NDA's performance was also impressive, with the BJP-led alliance winning 33 wards. The UDF, on the other hand, won 10 wards.

