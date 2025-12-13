Advertisement
  Kerala Local Body Election Results 2025: LDF leads in Kochi, NDA in Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporations

Kerala Municipal Body Election Results 2025: The vote counting has begun for the votes polled across 6 municipal corporations and other municipalities in Kerala in the two-phase polls. Stay tuned for the latest updates on the early counting trends.

Kerala local body election results 2025 LIVE
Kerala local body election results 2025 LIVE Image Source : India TV
Edited By: Ashish Verma
Published: , Updated:
Thiruvananthapuram:

Counting of votes has begun for the polling held across local bodies in Kerala in the two-phase polls held on December 9 and 11. Kerala voted to elect representatives to 12,931 wards across 604 local bodies in the state. Polling passed off smoothly, with several political figures casting their votes, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor, Shama Mohamed and suspended MLA Ram Mamkoothali.

In phase 1, a total of 36,620 candidates contested 11,167 wards across 595 local bodies in the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam.

As per the State Election Commission (SEC) for the local body polls 2025, Kerala has 2,86,62,712 voters according to the latest figures released by the State Election Commission. The electorate includes 1,35,16,923 men, 1,51,45,500 women and 289 transgenders, and there are 3,745 voters listed in the non-resident electoral roll.

In total, 17,337 wards of 941 grama panchayats, 3,240 wards of 87 municipalities and 421 wards of 6 municipal corporations including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kochi, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kannur will go to the polls. Each district contains a mix of long-established gram panchayats, municipalities and municipal corporations.

Stay tuned with IndiaTVnews.com for latest updates on the Kerala local body poll results 2025.

Live updates :Kerala Local Body Election Results 2025

  • 9:18 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    BJP secures wins in multiple wards Ernakulam district

    In Thrippunithura Municipality in Ernakulam district, the BJP has won the Ammankovil and Valiyathara wards, while the LDF secured victory in the Panackal ward. The BJP is also leading in the Iyrettil, Vellakkinakkal and Kannankulangara wards.

  • 8:56 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Watch: Vote counting underway in Thrissur as UDF takes lead in early trends

    In early trends, the United Democratic Front (UDF) has maintained leads in 12 wards and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) is leading in six wards. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is leading in seven wards.

  • 8:55 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    BJP confident of strong performance in south and central Kerala

    Speaking on the 2025 Kerala local body elections, BJP leader Shaun George expressed confidence that the party will secure a good margin in central Kerala.

    “…we will also achieve a strong victory this time in South Kerala. People who have traditionally depended on the UDF and Kerala Congress will shift their support to the BJP this time…” he added.

  • 8:54 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    LDF maintains lead across all wards in Kerala local body poll results

    In grama panchayats, covering 17337 wards, the LDF is leading in 411 wards, while the UDF is ahead in 344. In block panchayats, out of 2267 wards, the LDF is leading in 51 wards, with the Congress led UDF ahead in 35.

    In district panchayats, which have 346 wards, the LDF is leading in 13 wards, closely followed by the UDF with leads in 10. In municipalities, across 3240 wards, the LDF is ahead in 225 wards, compared with 195 for the UDF.

    In corporations, covering 421 wards, the LDF is leading in 24 wards, while the UDF is ahead in 18. The BJP-led NDA is leading in 94 grama panchayat wards and 60 municipal wards.

  • 8:42 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Trends from Kochi, Kollam and Thrissur Municipal Corporations

    At 8.40 am, trends from 18 of 101 wards in the Kochi Municipal Corporation showed the LDF leading in 10 wards, the UDF in 4, the NDA in 2 and others in 2, while in Kollam Municipal Corporation the LDF was ahead in 3 of the 4 wards declared and the UDF in 1.

    Meanwhile, the UDF is leading in the Kuttankulangara, Viyyur, Peringavu, Cheroor and Chembukkavu wards of the Thrissur Municipal Corporation.

  • 8:33 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    NDA leads in two wards of Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation

    The NDA is leading in Sreevaraham and Chalai wards in the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation.

  • 8:32 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    LDF's lead in Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation wards

    The LDF is leading in the Chackai, Valiyathura and Vallakkadavu wards of the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation.

  • 8:19 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Kerala local body polls: What early trends show

    According to the Kerala State Election Commission, early counting trends show:

    • UDF is leading on 18 gram panchayats, and 22 municipalities and 1 corporation.
    • LDF is leading on 17 gram panchayats, 1 block panchayat, 1 municipal coporation, and 33 municipalities 

  • 8:05 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Vote counting begins across all 6 municipal corporations

    Counting of votes has begun across all municipal corporations and local bodies in Kerala and early trends are expected to come out shortly. Stay tuned!

  • 7:37 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Visuals from outside counting center in Thiruvananathapuram

    Visuals from outside the counting centre at Sarvodaya Vidyalaya ICSE School in Nalanchira ahead of the Kerala local body elections. Vote counting will begin at 8 am across 244 counting centres.

  • 7:32 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    How many counting centres have been set up for today’s results

    The Kerala State Election Commission has established 244 counting centres across 14 district collectorates to ensure a smooth counting process. Votes cast by over 2 crore voters will be counted from 8 am.

  • 7:32 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

  • 7:31 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    How the results will influence the 2026 Assembly strategy

    The outcome of the local body elections is seen as especially significant as it is expected to set the tone for the 2026 Assembly polls. Political parties are treating the exercise as a mid term assessment of public mood, particularly in the aftermath of the recent Lok Sabha elections. Both major fronts and independent candidates see these civic polls as a key barometer of political sentiment.

  • 7:11 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Official Kerala Election Commission sites to check Kerala local body poll results 2025

    Vote counting for Kerala’s local body elections will begin at 8 am. The first results are expected by 8.30 am, with the full outcome likely to be declared by midday. A total of 244 counting centres have been set up across the state.

    Results on the TREND portal

    Lead status and results can be tracked in real time through the TREND link on the State Election Commission’s website. The results are also available at https://trend.sec.kerala.gov.in, https://lbtrend.kerala.gov.in and https://trend.kerala.nic.in.

    In the local body elections, votes for gram, block and district panchayats will be counted simultaneously at the same table. All 3 results will be recorded in the control unit of a single electronic voting machine. Votes from all booths linked to one ward of a gram panchayat will be counted together at one table under the supervision of the counting supervisor. The units will be brought to the table in sequence, starting with the first ward.

  • 6:52 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Kerala local body polls: What happened in Kannur in 2020?

    The United Democratic Front (UDF) won the Kannur Municipal Corporation election in 2020, UDF won 34 seats, LDF- 19 seats. NDA- 1, Independent- 1. The NDA led by BJP has made history by bagging a seat in the Kannur Municipal Corporation elections. BJP candidate VK Shyju won from Pallikkunnu division securing 845 votes, he defeated UDF candidate T Jayakrishnan and LDF candidate Umesh. Read more

     

  • 6:49 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Kerala local body polls 2025 record highest turnout since 1995

    State Election Commissioner A Shahjahan said this year’s civic polls witnessed the highest voter participation since Kerala’s first local body elections in 1995.

    The strong turnout is seen as a sign of heightened public engagement and intense political competition. Polling officials said the enthusiasm was evident across both urban and rural areas.

  • 6:43 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Total turnout recorded 73.69% across both phases

    The first phase on December 9 recorded a turnout of 70.91%, and combined with the second phase, overall voter participation reached 73.69%. Analysts say the strong turnout reflects Kerala’s long standing civic engagement. Political parties believe the figures could benefit candidates with a strong local presence and solid organisational support.

  • 6:37 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Kerala local body election results 2025 live: Why these elections matter

    The Kerala local body elections are expected to indicate which party holds the upper hand on the ground ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

    The LDF faces the challenge of demonstrating the absence of anti incumbency, while the UDF is looking to expand its reach. The NDA is banking on incremental gains to strengthen the BJP led alliance’s prospects in the southern state next year.

  • 6:36 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Kerala local body election results 2025 live: Where to check the results

    The results can be accessed on the Kerala State Election Commission’s TREND portal. The BJP is aiming for improved performances in the capital, Thiruvananthapuram, and in Thrissur.

    The outcome will shape the future course of campaigning by political parties and fronts in the state ahead of the Kerala Assembly elections in 2026.

  • 6:36 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Kerala Local body poll results 2025: Counting of votes from 8 am

    Vote counting will begin at 8 am across 244 counting centres and 14 collectorates. Results for all local bodies will be declared today, except for Mattannur municipality in Kannur district, where polling did not take place as elections there are scheduled only for September 2027.

Top News

