Live Kerala Local Body Election Results 2025: LDF leads in Kochi, NDA in Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporations Kerala Municipal Body Election Results 2025: The vote counting has begun for the votes polled across 6 municipal corporations and other municipalities in Kerala in the two-phase polls. Stay tuned for the latest updates on the early counting trends.

Thiruvananthapuram:

Counting of votes has begun for the polling held across local bodies in Kerala in the two-phase polls held on December 9 and 11. Kerala voted to elect representatives to 12,931 wards across 604 local bodies in the state. Polling passed off smoothly, with several political figures casting their votes, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor, Shama Mohamed and suspended MLA Ram Mamkoothali.

In phase 1, a total of 36,620 candidates contested 11,167 wards across 595 local bodies in the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam.

As per the State Election Commission (SEC) for the local body polls 2025, Kerala has 2,86,62,712 voters according to the latest figures released by the State Election Commission. The electorate includes 1,35,16,923 men, 1,51,45,500 women and 289 transgenders, and there are 3,745 voters listed in the non-resident electoral roll.

In total, 17,337 wards of 941 grama panchayats, 3,240 wards of 87 municipalities and 421 wards of 6 municipal corporations including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kochi, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kannur will go to the polls. Each district contains a mix of long-established gram panchayats, municipalities and municipal corporations.

Stay tuned with IndiaTVnews.com for latest updates on the Kerala local body poll results 2025.