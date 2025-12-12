Kerala local body polls 2025: What happened in Kannur Municipal Corporation elections in 2020? Kerala local body polls 2025: The United Democratic Front (UDF) won the Kannur Municipal Corporation election in 2020, UDF won 34 seats, LDF- 19 seats. NDA- 1, Independent- 1. The NDA led by BJP has made history by bagging a seat in the Kannur Municipal Corporation elections.

Thiruvananthapuram:

Kerala Municipal Corporation election result will be announced on Saturday, December 13, as the counting will begin at 8 am. The postal ballots will be counted first, followed by EVM votes. The Municipal Corporation election in Kannur held in the second phase on Wednesday, December 11, around 75 per cent of voters exercised their franchise. In the last civic poll, Kannur witnessed one of the highest voting percentage of 79.5 per cent.

With the EVMs going to open on December 13, the Kannur civic poll is likely to witness a tough contest between the Left Democratic Front (LDF), United Democratic Front (UDF) and National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Let's explore what happened in Kannur Municipal Corporation elections in 2020

The United Democratic Front (UDF) won the Kannur Municipal Corporation election in 2020, UDF won 34 seats, LDF- 19 seats. NDA- 1, Independent- 1. The NDA led by BJP has made history by bagging a seat in the Kannur Municipal Corporation elections. BJP candidate VK Shyju won from Pallikkunnu division securing 845 votes, he defeated UDF candidate T Jayakrishnan and LDF candidate Umesh.

Kannur Municipal Corporation election result 2020

Total seats: 55

UDF: 34 (Congress: 20 and IUML: 14)

LDF: 19 (CPI-M: 17 and CPI: 2)

NDA: 1

Independents and others: 1.

Winning candidates list