Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. Kerala local body polls 2025: What happened in Kannur Municipal Corporation elections in 2020?

Kerala local body polls 2025: What happened in Kannur Municipal Corporation elections in 2020?

Kerala local body polls 2025: The United Democratic Front (UDF) won the Kannur Municipal Corporation election in 2020, UDF won 34 seats, LDF- 19 seats. NDA- 1, Independent- 1. The NDA led by BJP has made history by bagging a seat in the Kannur Municipal Corporation elections.

Kannur Municipal Corporation Election Result 2025: Who is winning?
Kannur Municipal Corporation Election Result 2025: Who is winning? Image Source : PTI File Photo
Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: , Updated:
Thiruvananthapuram:

Kerala Municipal Corporation election result will be announced on Saturday, December 13, as the counting will begin at 8 am. The postal ballots will be counted first, followed by EVM votes. The Municipal Corporation election in Kannur held in the second phase on Wednesday, December 11, around 75 per cent of voters exercised their franchise. In the last civic poll, Kannur witnessed one of the highest voting percentage of 79.5 per cent. 
 
With the EVMs going to open on December 13, the Kannur civic poll is likely to witness a tough contest between the Left Democratic Front (LDF), United Democratic Front (UDF) and National Democratic Alliance (NDA).  

Let's explore what happened in Kannur Municipal Corporation elections in 2020 

The United Democratic Front (UDF) won the Kannur Municipal Corporation election in 2020, UDF won 34 seats, LDF- 19 seats. NDA- 1, Independent- 1. The NDA led by BJP has made history by bagging a seat in the Kannur Municipal Corporation elections. BJP candidate VK Shyju won from Pallikkunnu division securing 845 votes, he defeated UDF candidate T Jayakrishnan and LDF candidate Umesh. 
 
Kannur Municipal Corporation election result 2020 
Total seats: 55 
  • UDF: 34 (Congress: 20 and IUML: 14)
  • LDF: 19 (CPI-M: 17 and CPI: 2)
  • NDA: 1
  • Independents and others: 1. 

Winning candidates list 

Ward Candidate Party
Palliyammoola Adv. Martin Grorge  INC
Kunnav  K Seetha  CPI(M) 
Kokkenpara A Kunhambu  CPI(M) 
Pallikunnu VK Shuju  BJP
Talap  Beebi PP  IUML
Udayamkunnu Indira P INC
Podikundu  Sukanya N  CPI(M) 
Kottali T Raveendran  CPI(M) 
Athazhakunnu Kookkiri Rajesh  INC
Kakkad  P Koulath  INC
Thulicheri Sunisha C  INC
Kakkad North Panayan Usha  IUML 
Sadulipalli M Sakundala  IUML 
Pallipram A Umaiba  IUML 
Varam Sreeja Aramban  INC
Valiyannur Abdul Razak K P  IUML 
Chelora Pradeepan K   CPI(M)
Macheri Sreelatha VK  INC
Pallippoil Mini Anil Kumar  INC
Kaapad K Nirmala CPI(M)
Elayavoor North P P Valsalan CPI(M) 
Elayavoor South Dhanesh Mohan CPI(M) 
Mundayad Shahina Moideen INC
Edachovva N Usha CPI
Athirakam E T Savithri CPI(M)
Kappicheri KM Sarasa CPI (M) 
Melechovva Prakashan Payyanadan INC
Thazhe Chovva S Shaheeda CPI(M) 
Keezhuthalli PK Sajesh Kumar INC 
Thilanoor KP Rajani CPI(M)
Aattadappa V Balakrishnan INC 
Chala TO Mohanan INC
Edakkad KV Savitha CPI(M)
Ezhara Firoza Hashim IUML 
Alingeel Ragesh PK INC
Keezhunna Krishnakumar PV INC
Thottada Bijoy Thayyil  INC
Adikadalayi Anitha KV CPI 
Kuruva KN Mini CPI(M) 
Padanna Sayed Ziyad Thangal IUML 
Vethilappali Aseema CH INC 
Neerchaal Muslih Madathil IUML 
Arakkal Ashraf Chittulli IUML 
Chovva CM Padmaja CPI(M) 
Thana K Shabeena IUML 
South Bazar PK Anver CPI(M) 
Temple MP Rajesh INC 
Thayetheru Suresh Babu Elayavoor INC 
Kasanakotta Shameema Teacher IUML 
Ayikkara KM Sabira Teacher IUML 
Kanathoor Suresh K Independent 
Thalikkavu Chithira Sasidharan CPI(M) 
Payyambalam PV Jayasooryan INC 
Chalad KP Rashid IUML
Panjikkayil Anitha KP INC
 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Kerala Local Body Elections Kerala Local Body Polls
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\