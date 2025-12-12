Epstein files explode: House oversight democrats release 'shocking' images of Donald Trump, Clinton and Gates Rep. Robert Garcia, the committee's top Democrat, slammed the photos as proof of buried scandals. "From 95,000+ images of elite influencers with Epstein—plus thousands of women and properties—these shots scream for answers on his power-broker ties," he demanded.

Washington:

Democrats on the Republican-led House Oversight Committee unleashed 19 previously unseen photos from Jeffrey Epstein's estate on Friday (December 12), spotlighting the sex trafficker's ties to elite power players. Captured at his lavish properties, the images feature Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Steve Bannon, Bill Gates, Richard Branson, Larry Summers, Alan Dershowitz and others alongside Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. While no photos depict sexual misconduct or underage involvement, they fuel fresh scrutiny over the financier's vast network. Locations and dates remain undisclosed, with origins traced to Epstein's estate amid the panel's probe into tens of thousands of documents.

Donald Trump in the frame: Condoms, Lei party, and mirror selfies

Donald Trump dominates several shots, including a bizarre bowl of novelty condoms branded with his caricature labeled "Trump condom $4.50" and the boast "I’m HUUUUGE!" Another captures him surrounded by six women in leis, their faces redacted by the committee. Steve Bannon appears in a mirror selfie with Epstein, while Bill Clinton poses with Epstein, Maxwell, and an unidentified couple. Tech mogul Bill Gates stands beside Prince Andrew in one frame, and Harvard's ex-president Larry Summers joins attorney Alan Dershowitz elsewhere.

Democrats demand full DOJ disclosure: 'End the White House cover-up'

Rep. Robert Garcia, top Democrat on the committee, blasted the release as evidence of deeper secrets. "Over 95,000 photos feature wealthy influencers with Epstein, plus thousands of women and property images," he stated. "These disturbing photos raise more questions about Epstein's ties to the world's most powerful men. End the White House cover-up- DOJ must release all files NOW for survivor justice." The drop follows Trump's signing of a bill mandating DOJ disclosure of Epstein documents by December 19, amplifying calls for transparency.

GOP fires back: 'Democrat hoax' with selective edits

A committee spokesperson slammed Democrats for "selectively releasing photos and targeted redactions to smear President Donald Trump." They noted only a "handful" of 95,000 images were chosen, insisting nothing shows wrongdoing. "Democrats' hoax is debunked- politics trumps survivor justice," the statement charged. Republicans highlight the probe's broader document haul, framing Democratic moves as partisan theater despite no criminal evidence in the photos.

Broader probe heats up: Legacy of Epstein's elite circle

This batch adds to the Oversight Committee's massive Epstein archive- emails, communications, and visuals probing the financier's orbit. Past links among figures like Trump (Epstein flights), Clinton (island visits), and Gates (meetings) resurface, but these images offer visual novelty without smoking guns. As deadlines loom, the feud pits survivor advocates against political accusations, ensuring Epstein's shadow endures in Washington's endless investigations.