Opposition likely to move impeachment motion in Parliament for removing CEC Gyanesh Kumar tomorrow: Sources

New Delhi:

In a first-of-its-kind move, the opposition INDIA bloc is likely to bring an impeachment motion in Parliament against Gyanesh Kumar on Thursday, sources said on Wednesday. According to sources, the opposition is considering introducing the motion in both Houses of Parliament — the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

However, a final decision on whether the motion will be introduced in one House or both is yet to be taken. The matter is expected to be decided later in the evening, following which the notice will be formally submitted on Thursday.

TMC, Congress to support notice

A senior leader from the All India Trinamool Congress involved in drafting the notice said the move has been a collective effort by opposition parties. "The drafting and planning has truly been a team effort by all like-minded parties. The execution in both Houses will also be full teamwork,” the TMC leader told PTI.

The leader also criticised the Chief Election Commissioner, saying he had "totally degraded the great seat he occupies".

Sources from the Congress confirmed that the party would support the notice. Other INDIA bloc parties are also on board, and the draft has been prepared collectively by multiple opposition groups.

Process of removing the CEC

Opposition MPs will now begin collecting signatures from members of both Houses to move the motion. As per parliamentary rules, at least 100 MPs from the Lok Sabha and 50 MPs from the Rajya Sabha must sign the notice for it to be admitted.

The procedure for removing the Chief Election Commissioner is similar to the process for removing a judge of the Supreme Court of India or a high court. Under the law governing the appointment of the CEC and Election Commissioners, the CEC can only be removed on the grounds of proven misbehaviour or incapacity.

A motion for removal may be introduced in either House of Parliament and must be passed by a special majority -- a majority of the total membership of the House and a two-thirds majority of the members present and voting.



According to the law on the appointment of CEC and election commissioners, "CEC shall not be removed from his office except in the like manner and on the like grounds as a judge of the Supreme Court", and the other election commissioners shall not be removed from office "except on the recommendation of the CEC".

Also Read: No eligible voter's name will be removed, Bengal polls to be peaceful: CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Also Read: Budget Session LIVE: Amit Shah to address Lok Sabha on no-confidence motion against Om Birla