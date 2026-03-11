Mardaani 3 OTT release: Expected streaming date of Rani Mukerji film, box office collection, and more

New Delhi:

Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 released on January 30 and performed decently at the box office, despite competition from Border 2. The film is now reportedly headed for OTT release, almost two months after releasing in theatres. While there hasn't been any official confirmation from YRF on the official OTT release date of Mardaani 3, several reports have mentioned tentative digital streaming dates for the film.

Mardaani 3 expected to release on OTT soon

Mardaani 3 will release on Netflix, that is confirmed. Amid growing interest on the date, several reports have claimed that Rani Mukerji's film will release on OTT on March 27. YRF has yet to respond with a confirmed date after India TV sought confirmation.

Mardaani 3: How much has the film earned?

On Day 41, Mardaani 3 continued its theatrical run across 45,679 shows, with total earnings reaching Rs 60.25 crore gross and Rs 50.78 crore net so far. Final collections are still awaited.

Mardaani 3 Movie Review

Mardaani 3 marked the return of senior cop Shivani Shivaji Roy, played by Rani Mukerji. The third instalment followed the success of its predecessors, Mardaani (2014) and Mardaani 2 (2019) and was lauded by fans and critics alike. India TV rated the film with 3.5 out of 5 stars. An excerpt from our review reads: "Rani Mukerji is the soul of Mardaani 3. She shoulders the film and makes the audience realise why she is, who she is. Shivani Shivaji Roy beats, punches, and kills as if it’s a cakewalk. This time, she is fully prepared for the scale of the crimes and the mind behind them. And Rani knows exactly what she brings to the table. She anchors the film with complete conviction, giving it her all and reminding you why this character continues to hold her ground. Every time she appears on the screen, there’s something she brings to the table for her fans - further cementing her position as one of the most bankable actors in the film industry."

Mardaani 3, backed by Rani Mukerji's husband Aditya Chopra's YRF, is helmed by Abhiraj Minawala.

