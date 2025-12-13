Live Lionel Messi India Goat Tour 2025 Live: Kolkata welcomes Argentina's World Cup winner in majestic manner Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Rodrygo de Paul have reached Kolkata as part of the GOAT Tour 2025. They have a packed day with several celebrities, including Sourav Ganguly and Shah Rukh Khan. WB CM Mamata Banerjee will felicitate Messi. He will also unveil his 70-foot statue in Kolkata.

Argentina’s World Cup-winning captain Lionel Messi has reached Kolkata for his three-day visit to India, starting December 13. He was received by thousands of fans at the airport and they turned up at his hotel as well. World Cup winner Rodrygo de Paul and Messi’s Inter Miami teammate, Luis Suarez, are also part of the entourage that travelled to India as part of the GOAT tour.

The legendary footballer has a packed schedule in India, starting his day with some sponsored activity in Kolkata. Later, he will be felicitated by WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, as several other notable guests, including Sourav Ganguly and Shah Rukh Khan, will be present at the Salt Lake Stadium. Messi’s 70-foot statue in Lake Town will also be inaugurated by the Magician himself.