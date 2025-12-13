Advertisement
  4. Lionel Messi India Goat Tour 2025 Live: Kolkata welcomes Argentina's World Cup winner in majestic manner

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Rodrygo de Paul have reached Kolkata as part of the GOAT Tour 2025. They have a packed day with several celebrities, including Sourav Ganguly and Shah Rukh Khan. WB CM Mamata Banerjee will felicitate Messi. He will also unveil his 70-foot statue in Kolkata.

Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
Published: , Updated:
Kolkata:

Argentina’s World Cup-winning captain Lionel Messi has reached Kolkata for his three-day visit to India, starting December 13. He was received by thousands of fans at the airport and they turned up at his hotel as well. World Cup winner Rodrygo de Paul and Messi’s Inter Miami teammate, Luis Suarez, are also part of the entourage that travelled to India as part of the GOAT tour.

The legendary footballer has a packed schedule in India, starting his day with some sponsored activity in Kolkata. Later, he will be felicitated by WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, as several other notable guests, including Sourav Ganguly and Shah Rukh Khan, will be present at the Salt Lake Stadium. Messi’s 70-foot statue in Lake Town will also be inaugurated by the Magician himself.

 

  • 7:06 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Messi's 70-feet statue

    Here's a look at Lionel Messi's 70-foot statue that will be unveiled in Kolkata today. It was built in Lake Town, just beside Kolkata's Big Ben. The legendary footballer will inaugurate the statue via a virtual ceremony later in the day. 

  • 7:02 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    When was the last time Lionel Messi visited India?

    Lionel Messi visited India with his Argentina team in 2011. They participated in a friendly match that was arranged against Venezuela. Argentina emerged victorious in the match, courtesy of a 70-minute goal from Nicholas Otamendi, former Manchester City defender.

  • 6:58 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Fans can't keep calm!

    Some of the fans also booked their room in the same hotel as Messi's. They wanted to have a glimpse of the legendary footballer, but the entire floor was booked for the players and their entourage. The fans made plenty of noise at night with chants, but they were eventually asked to stay inside their room. 

  • 6:50 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    THAT PRECIOUS MOMENT!

    The moment when Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez reached Kolkata airport. Messi was escorted by several police personnel amid media focus, while Suarez left the airport casually, wearing a white t-shirt. 

  • 6:41 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    The craze is real!

    Thousands of fans gathered at the airport to welcome Messi in Kolkata. However, the trio of footballers never left the main gate, as a special arrangement was made to take them directly to the hotel from the airport. 

  • 6:30 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    When will the celebration begin?

    Messi's GOAT tour is scheduled to begin at 9:30 am with some sponsored activities. However, the little magician, as he is popularly known, arrived in Kolkata late at night. It might force some change in plans as the footballing trio might need some rest due to jet lag. Nothing has been confirmed so far. He arrived in Kolkata 2 hours late at night and in case there's a change in plan, it will be shared shortly. 

  • 6:21 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Lionel Messi's Kolkata schedule:

    9:30 AM to 10:30 AM: Meet-and-greet programme
    10:30 AM to 11:15 AM: Virtual inauguration of Messi’s statue
    11:15 AM to 11:25 AM: Arrival at the Salt Lake Stadium
    11:30 AM: Shah Rukh Khan arrives at the Salt Lake Stadium
    12:00 PM: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Sourav Ganguly arrive at the Salt Lake Stadium
    12:00 PM to 12:30 PM: Friendly match, felicitation and interaction
    2:00 PM: Departure for Hyderabad

  • 6:18 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Kolkata touchdown!

    Lionel Messi reached the Kolkata airport, also known as Netaji Subhash Chandra International Airport, after midnight. He was received by Satadru Datta and his team and was taken straight to the hotel in Bypass. Messi was also accompanied by Inter Miami teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrygo de Paul.

  • 6:12 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Lionel Messi in Kolkata!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Lionel Messi's GOAT Tour 2025, which begins on December 13 in Kolkata. Argentina's World Cup-winning captain has already reached the City of Joy and was received by thousands of his supporters. Stay up to date with everything related to Messi.

