Thiruvananthapuram Local Body Election Results 2025: Tight contest between NDA, LDF | Updates

In what could be considered as a setback for the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in the 2025 Kerala local body elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has taken a lead in 12 of the 101 wards in the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation. On the other hand, the LDF led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is also leading in 12 wards.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is leading in three wards, according to the initial trends.

If the final results fall in line with the initial trends, then it is a huge setback for the LDF ahead of the assembly elections in Kerala, which will be held next year, along with those in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam and the union territory (UT) of Puducherry.

What happened in Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation in last elections in 2020?

In the previous local body elections in Kerala in 2020, the LDF had swept the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation and won 52 wards. The NDA's performance was also impressive, with the BJP-led alliance winning 33 wards. The UDF, on the other hand, won 10 wards.