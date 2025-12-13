Advertisement
  Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation Election Results: Full list of ward-wise winners, leading candidates

Thiruvananthapuram Local Body Election Results 2025: In the 2020 Kerala local body polls, the LDF, the NDA and the UDF had won 52, 33 and 10 wards in the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation, respectively.

Thiruvananthapuram:

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has taken a massive lead in the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation, which has a total of 101 wards. The alliance has won or taken lead on 29 wards, while the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), led by Chief Minister P Vijayan, has won or taken lead on 15 wards, as per the data available on Kerala State Election Commission (SEC). Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has won or taken lead in 12 wards in the meanwhile. 

In the 2020 Kerala local body polls, the LDF, the NDA and the UDF had won 52, 33 and 10 wards in the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation, respectively. Meanwhile, the polling in the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation was held in the first phase on December 9, which saw a turnout of 70.91 per cent. According to the Kerala SEC, the overall turnout in the local body election was over 76 per cent, which was the highest in the coastal state since 1995.

Following is the full list of candidates who have won or who are leading in Thiruvananthapuram:

Ward Name Winner or leading/ Party
KAZHAKKUTTOM S Prashant (CPI-M)
SAINIKA SCHOOL V Sudevan Nair (BJP)
CHANTHAVILA Anu G Prabha (BJP)
KATTAYIKONAM Sindhu Sasi (CPI-M)
NJANDDORKONAM A Pradeep Kumar Karnan (BJP)
POWDIKONAM Deepuraj (BJP)
CHENKOTTUKONAM Archana Manikandan (BJP)
CHEMPAZHANTHY Sheela Mohanan (CPI-M)
KARIAVATTOM SS Sandhyarani (BJP)
PANGAPPARA Deepa Suresh (CPI-M)
SREEKARIYAM Advocate VS Bindu (Congress)
CHELLAMANGALAM Arun Vattavila (CPI-M)
MANNANTHALA Chembazhanthi Udayan (BJP)
PATHIRAPALLI B Ajayakumar (CPI-M)
AMBALAMUKKU Kumari Jayanthi RC (BJP)
KUDAPPANAKUNNU  
THURUTHUMMOOLA  
NETTAYAM  
KACHANI  
VAZHOTTUKONAM  
KODUNGANOOR  
VATTIYOORKAVU  
KANJIRAMPARA  
PEROORKADA  
KOWDIAR  
KURAVANKONAM  
MUTTADA Vaishna Suresh (Congress)
CHETTIVILAKAM R Dinesh Kumar (BJP)
KINAVOOR S Manikandan (Shiv Sena)
NALANCHIRA Annie Teacher (BJP)
EDAVACODE  
ULLOOR  
MEDICAL COLLEGE  
PATTOM  
KESAVADASAPURAM  
GOWREESHAPATTOM  
KUNNUKUZHY  
NANTHANCODE  
PALAYAM  
VAZHUTHACAUD  
SASTHAMANGALAM  
PANGODE  
THIRUMALA  
VALIYAVILA  
THRIKKANNAPURAM  
PUNNAKKAMUGAL  
POOJAPPURA  
JAGATHY  
THYCAUD  
VALIYASALA  
ARANNOOR  
MUDAVANMUGAL V Gopakumar (CPI-M)
ESTATE R Abhilash (BJP)
NEMOM MR Gopan (BJP)
PONNUMANGALAM SK Sridevi (BJP)
MELAMCODE Pappanamkode Saji (BJP)
PAPPANAMCODE  
KARAMANA  
NEDUMCAUD  
KALADI  
KARUMOM  
PUNCHAKKARI  
POONKULAM  
VENGANOOR  
PORT WARD  
VIZHINJAM  
HARBOUR  
VELLAR  
THIRUVALLAM  
POONTHURA  
PUTHENPPALLI  
AMBALATHARA  
ATTUKAL  
KALIPPANKULAM  
KAMALESWARAM  
BEEMAPALLI  
VALIYATHURA  
VALLAKKADAVU Shajida Nassar (CPI-M)
SREEVARAHAM Mini R (BJP)
MANACAUD Saritha P (BJP)
CHALAI  
FORT S Harikumar (BJP)
PERUNTHANNI Deepa S Nair (BJP)
SREEKANTESWARAM O Sukanya (BJP)
THAMPANOOR R Harikumar (Congress)
VANCHIYOOR P Sankarankutty Nair (CPI-M)
KANNAMMOOLA Pattur Radhakrishnan (Other)
PETTAH Advocate SP Deepak (CPI-M)
CHACKAI K Sreekumar (CPI-M)
VETTUKADU  
Top News

