Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation Election Results: Full list of ward-wise winners, leading candidates Thiruvananthapuram Local Body Election Results 2025: In the 2020 Kerala local body polls, the LDF, the NDA and the UDF had won 52, 33 and 10 wards in the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation, respectively.

Thiruvananthapuram:

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has taken a massive lead in the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation, which has a total of 101 wards. The alliance has won or taken lead on 29 wards, while the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), led by Chief Minister P Vijayan, has won or taken lead on 15 wards, as per the data available on Kerala State Election Commission (SEC). Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has won or taken lead in 12 wards in the meanwhile.

In the 2020 Kerala local body polls, the LDF, the NDA and the UDF had won 52, 33 and 10 wards in the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation, respectively. Meanwhile, the polling in the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation was held in the first phase on December 9, which saw a turnout of 70.91 per cent. According to the Kerala SEC, the overall turnout in the local body election was over 76 per cent, which was the highest in the coastal state since 1995.

Following is the full list of candidates who have won or who are leading in Thiruvananthapuram: