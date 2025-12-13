Acknowledge BJP's performance in Thiruvananthapuram: Shashi Tharoor on Kerala local body elections In his post on X, Shashi Tharoor said he campaigned for a change from 45 years of Left Democratic Front's misrule, and the "voters have ultimately rewarded another party that also sought a clear change in governance".

Thiruvananthapuram:

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Saturday congratulated the Bharatiya Janata Party's performance in the Kerala local body elections, particularly in Thiruvananthapuram, and said that the people's verdict must be respected. In a long post on X, he also praised the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and said the alliance will continue to work for the betterment of Kerala.

"What a day of amazing results in the Kerala local self-government elections! The mandate is clear, and the democratic spirit of the state shines through," Tharoor, Lok Sabha MP from Thiruvananthapuram, said.

"I also want to acknowledge the historic performance of the BJP in Thiruvananthapuram, and offer humble congratulations on their significant victory in the city Corporation — a strong showing that marks a notable shift in the capital's political landscape," he added.

In his post, Tharoor said he campaigned for a change from 45 years of Left Democratic Front's misrule, and the "voters have ultimately rewarded another party that also sought a clear change in governance". Congratulating the UDF, he said the results are a "massive endorsement and a powerful signal" ahead of the assembly elections, slated to be held next year.

"Hard work, a strong message and anti-incumbency have all clearly paid off to achieve a much better result than in 2020," Tharoor said. "We will continue to work for the betterment of Kerala, advocating for the people's needs and upholding the principles of good governance. Onwards and upwards!"

Kerala local body elections

In a boost to the UDF ahead of 2026 Kerala assembly polls, the Congress-led bloc is inching towards a victory in the local body elections in the state. According to the trends released by the Kerala State Election Commission (SEC), the UDF is on its way to wrest control of three corporations -- Kollam, Thrissur and Kochi -- from the LDF and retain the Kannur corporation.

However, in Thiruvananthapuram, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has registered a historic victory. The alliance has won 50 out of the 101 wards. The LDF, which is in power in the state, has won 29 wards, while the UDF has won 19 wards. Independent candidates also won two wards.