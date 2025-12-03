Google to unleash Android 17 in 2026: Big changes expected in design, privacy and AI tools With the new year around the corner, Google will be unleashing Android 17 by mid-2026 with major upgrades, which will include a redesigned desktop mode, stronger privacy tools, improved themes, and new AI-driven features. Here's what to expect in the upcoming OS update.

New Delhi:

Google is reportedly working on the next big evolution of its mobile operating system with the latest Android 17 OS, which is expected to arrive by mid-2026. Though not officially confirmed, early leaks and development-cycle patterns suggest that Android 17 will introduce some of the most significant changes seen in recent years. We expect the design, privacy and personalisation upgrades in the new OS.

Like Android 16, the upcoming Android 17 operating system may be unleashed in mid-2026. Initially, the developer preview will be out in the first phase and later will be rolled out for all users worldwide. A wider public beta could follow early in 2026, and the stable rollout is expected around June 2026. Pixel smartphone users will be the first users to get access to the latest OS experience on the devices.

A new desktop mode for better multitasking

The new Desktop Mode in Android 17 OS is one of the most talked-about features. The new advanced mode will enable users to connect their handsets to an external monitor, laptop or TV and experience it as a mini computer. The new Desktop Mode interface may include:

A dedicated taskbar

Full app access on a bigger screen

Multi-window support on clone TV or a different TV

Seamless compatibility with mouse and touchpad

The new operating system is further expected to give greater convenience and a more PC-like experience to the users, especially for work and productivity.

Privacy and security tools improved in Android 17 OS.

Android 17 OS may come with new layers of privacy and safety features for smartphones. As per the leaks, the new OS will have network activity alerts along with advanced threat detection to guard against cyberattacks, data theft and malware infiltration.

Security upgrade

In the current scenario, where smartphone surveillance is at its peak, there is an urgent need for fraud detection. For this, the security-focused additions will be made in the latest Android 17 OS, which may be among the biggest highlights of Android 17. It will come with more personalised themes and even smarter AI features.

These reportedly include more dynamic and personalised design elements. Upgraded wallpaper-based themes in the Android 17 operating system are to feature richer colour palettes and more expressive icons.

The notification shade could also get a refreshed interactive widget for easier control. AI-powered boosts, probably along the lines of Google's Gemini platform, may involve automated tasks, better battery efficiency, and improved suggestions upon user actions across apps.