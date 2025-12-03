Supermoon 2025: How to watch and capture the best shot of the year’s last cold moon India will witness the last and highest Cold Supermoon of 2025 tomorrow. The moon will rise around 7 PM on December 4 and about an hour after sunset on December 5. The best time to photograph it is during moonrise, when it appears large and orange near the horizon.

The last and biggest Cold Supermoon of 2025 will glow above India tomorrow evening (on December 4), offering one of the brightest lunar views of the year. This full moon will sit unusually high in the sky as the Sun is at its lowest point near the winter solstice. This makes the moon’s path long, steady and visually stunning.

With the Moon just 357,218 km away, it will appear larger and brighter than usual, certainly making it a perfect time to skywatch and take the best photos from your mobile to test its camera limits.

Best time to watch and photograph the Supermoon

The supermoon will rise in the east shortly after sunset. Best time to watch the last brightest moon of the year in India

December 4: The moon will rise at around 7:00 PM IST

December 5: Rises 1 hour after sunset (ideal viewing day)

For photography, the best moment is during the moonrise:

When the moon is low on the horizon, that is the best time to take pictures, as it will have the best landscape

It will certainly appear bigger and brighter due to the Moon illusion

We all know that the light conditions create better contrast with landscapes. So taking pictures when the night is dark will capture the best shot.

You can also shoot later at night when the moon is highest and brightest, but the horizon effect will be gone.

Where to watch the supermoon

Most of the Indian citizens will be able to witness the supermoon across the nation. But it will be the brightest at Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and other cities. Also, if you live in tall apartments, then there are high chances of capturing the best photos. Choose an area with:

A clear eastern horizon

Minimum light pollution

Open spaces like beaches, hills, lakesides, rooftops, wide parks

Checking your city’s moonrise timing beforehand will help you plan the perfect viewing moment.

Best phones to capture the supermoon tomorrow

Smartphones which were launched this year with advanced periscope zoom, AI night algorithms and larger sensors are more capable of capturing the best supermoon photography. Here are some of the devices with best camera strength: