Supermoon 2025: How to watch and capture the best shot of the year’s last cold moon

The last and biggest Cold Supermoon of 2025 will glow above India tomorrow evening (on December 4), offering one of the brightest lunar views of the year. This full moon will sit unusually high in the sky as the Sun is at its lowest point near the winter solstice. This makes the moon’s path long, steady and visually stunning.
With the Moon just 357,218 km away, it will appear larger and brighter than usual, certainly making it a perfect time to skywatch and take the best photos from your mobile to test its camera limits.
Best time to watch and photograph the Supermoon
The supermoon will rise in the east shortly after sunset. Best time to watch the last brightest moon of the year in India
- December 4: The moon will rise at around 7:00 PM IST
- December 5: Rises 1 hour after sunset (ideal viewing day)
For photography, the best moment is during the moonrise:
- When the moon is low on the horizon, that is the best time to take pictures, as it will have the best landscape
- It will certainly appear bigger and brighter due to the Moon illusion
- We all know that the light conditions create better contrast with landscapes. So taking pictures when the night is dark will capture the best shot.
- You can also shoot later at night when the moon is highest and brightest, but the horizon effect will be gone.
Where to watch the supermoon
Most of the Indian citizens will be able to witness the supermoon across the nation. But it will be the brightest at Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and other cities. Also, if you live in tall apartments, then there are high chances of capturing the best photos. Choose an area with:
- A clear eastern horizon
- Minimum light pollution
- Open spaces like beaches, hills, lakesides, rooftops, wide parks
Checking your city’s moonrise timing beforehand will help you plan the perfect viewing moment.
Best phones to capture the supermoon tomorrow
Smartphones which were launched this year with advanced periscope zoom, AI night algorithms and larger sensors are more capable of capturing the best supermoon photography. Here are some of the devices with best camera strength:
- Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (2025) features a 200MP main camera, improved 10x optical periscope zoom and Astro mode as well.
- The iPhone 17 Pro Max (2025) features a quad-pixel sensor, 6x optical tetraprism zoom and a “Night Sky Capture” mode.
- Google Pixel 10 Ultra (2025) has an AI-powered astrophotography feature which will help you capture the best shots in low-light conditions.
- Xiaomi 15 Ultra (India launch 2025) comes with a Leica-tuned camera with 50MP triple sensors – certainly great for moon and nightscape modes.