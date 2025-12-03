Lava Play Max India launch teased: Dimensity 7300 and gaming features revealed Lava has teased its upcoming gaming-focused smartphone, the Play Max, which will come with a dual rear camera design with illuminated elements, while leaks suggest it will offer a Dimensity 7300 chipset, 120Hz display, vapour chamber cooling, and a price under Rs 12,000.

New Delhi:

Lava is preparing to launch a new gaming-centric smartphone in India known as the Lava Play Max. The company has shared its first teaser on X, giving a brief look at the design of the phone and confirming that a launch may be imminent. Although Lava hasn't given away all details about the Play Max as yet, a recent leak did spill several key specifications, which give some idea about what one can expect from this budget gaming device.

Bold gaming-focused design with illuminated rear pattern.

In the teaser video, the Lava Play Max is seen with a dual rear camera arrangement, aligned vertically on the top-left side. Also, the black colour model shown in the teaser reflects a textured back panel, with a pattern giving it more of a gaming-themed feel. The most prominent feature seems to be the glowing pattern around the camera module, which might glow when notifications arrive or provide a better in-game experience with visual effects. From this design, it is indicated that Lava is aiming for a more styled and youth-orientated approach with the Play Max.

Expected features: MediaTek Dimensity 7300, vapour chamber cooling

According to leaked specifications by tipster Paras Guglani, the upcoming Play Max smartphone will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, may run on 8GB of RAM and support UFS 3.1 storage. The specs direct the device to focus on speed and delivery. The handset is further tipped to include a vapour chamber cooling system, which claims to be better at heat management during longer gaming sessions or during heavy multitasking.

For display, the Play Max will be offered with a large 6.72-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD featuring a 120Hz refresh rate. This makes the device a strong contender in the sub-₹12,000 segment for smoother animations and gameplay.

50MP AI Camera and Expected Pricing. In the camera department, the Lava Play Max may come with a 50-megapixel AI primary sensor with Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS), along with a secondary lens whose details are not disclosed. This phone may launch in India sometime in December, and according to leaks, the price could be under Rs 12,000, quite an attractive deal for budget gamers.

While Lava has not yet confirmed the launch date for the new device, but the continuous teasers and a stream of steady leaks are an indication that an announcement is not very far away. The Lava Play Max is shaping up to be a pretty promising addition to India's entry-level gaming smartphone space.