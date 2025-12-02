Google schedules Android XR event for December 8; updates about glasses, headsets expected Google will host a special edition of The Android Show on December 8, focusing on major Android XR updates. The company is expected to preview new tools for smart glasses and headsets, showcase Gemini AI integration.

New Delhi:

Google is all set to host a special edition of The Android Show next week. The search giant has also confirmed that the spotlight will be on its Android XR platform. Google is expected to demonstrate some new Android XR features along with tools for smart glasses and headsets at the show. The company has released a short video and a dedicated landing page on its website, hinting about the event. This announcement comes weeks after the launch of the Galaxy XR headset in October.

Google's Event Will Focus on Android XR Advancements

Google has announced a new episode of The Android Show for December 8 at 10:00am PT, which is essentially 11:30pm IST. The event has a tagline, 'exciting XR updates are coming in'. Google says, 'from glasses to headsets and everything in between, get ready for the latest on Android XR', indicating that it will reveal Android XR advancements during the event.

The teaser video published by Google contains two Android bots; one is seemingly wearing the Galaxy XR headset, and the other appears to be wearing the rumored XR smart glasses. This might mean that Google could have a preview of both headsets and smart glasses platforms at the imminent Android XR event.

It will be livestreamed through the Android Developers' YouTube channel. A teaser page on android.com includes a countdown and the ability to sign up to receive notifications about the event. The description also includes, “Hear how with Gemini by your side, you are able to have a more conversational, contextual and helpful experience,” suggesting integration of Google's Gemini AI. The page also shows Samsung's Galaxy XR headset, indicating Google's continued collaboration with Samsung.

The latest iteration of The Android Show has come close to a month after the launch of the wearable Samsung Galaxy XR headset that runs on Google's Android XR operating system, and is priced at USD 1,799 approximately Rs. 1,58,000, in the US for the 16GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

Google recently showed the prototype of the Android XR smart glasses at the Future Investment Initiative event in Riyadh in association with Magic Leap. The prototype has thick frames, a camera, microphones, alongside the in-lens display and speakers. The company first teased the Android XR Glasses at its I/O Developers Conference in California in May this year. The company has joined hands with Samsung, Gentle Monster, and Warby Parker to build smart glasses.